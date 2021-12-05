Noted science expert, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene totally owned all of the libs (all of them) yesterday when she slyly pointed out how very suspicious it is that we have never kept children home from school for fear they might catch cancer, even though many people die of cancer each year.

In a series of obviously well thought-out tweets, Greene pointed out the incredible hypocrisy of not doing the exact same thing to prevent a disease that is contagious as you would one that is not contagious.

1. Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer. The country has never once shut down. Not a single school has closed. And every year, over 600,000 people, of all ages and all races will continue to die from cancer.

You know, this is all very true. If only there was some reason for this, like "cancer is not contagious and it's not at all clear what keeping kids out of school or locking down would do to prevent this." Of course, it makes sense if you think the only reason we're doing any of this is so "the government" (which includes Marjorie Taylor Greene, unfortunately) can get its jollies by controlling us.

2. Since #COVID19 tracking has started, 780,000+ people have died in 22 mo in the US, but more than 1 million still died of cancer. More have died in 2021 from covid than 2020 in spite of Gov mandated widespread vaccines, mass public masking, & trillions spent.

Again, if only there were a logical explanation for this, such as the fact that locking down helped reduce the spread of a contagious virus. Or that the initial epicenters of the virus were highly populated cities, whereas now things are worse in states and areas where people refuse to do anything to prevent it, because people like Marjorie Taylor Greene told them that was a really good idea.

Marjorie Taylor Greene just wants us to focus on facts here. Specifically, the facts she made up herself about how the things that actually are reducing the spread don't work, but horse paste is saving lives. Which, even doctors from Real America agree, is not the case.

3. It’s time to take a different approach based on the facts. Covid predominately targets obese & older people. Shutdowns, masking, and vaccines are not stopping covid, that is just government control. Ivermectin, monoclonal antibodies, & other treatments are saving lives.

Greene then suggested that the real COVID prevention is ... "ending obesity."

4. To care about others & save lives, our response to #COVID19 should be working towards ending obesity, promote covid treatments that are proven to work, & stop the politically driven mass hysteria. Allow people to choose natural immunity or vaccines, w/o discrimination.

As gross and fatphobic as that is, I'd just like to point out here the absolute hysteria that resulted from Michelle Obama being like "Hey, what if kids had more vegetables in their school lunches?" and the endless whining about how it was an attack on "our freedoms" to regulate the size of sodas served at fast-food restaurants. What exactly should "we" be doing here?

Of course, we know what the Republican plan for "ending obesity" is — it is to make it once again socially acceptable to be publicly shitty to people about their weight.

Naturally, Greene's tweets led to many, many people pointing out the errors in her argument, largely the part about how cancer is not contagious. So this morning she added a new tweet, pointing out that there is a virus that causes cancer — HPV.

5. The Gov #COVID19 response hasn’t stopped covid & isn’t about saving lives, it’s about control. If the hypocrites in charge wanted to save lives, they would destroy all Gov funded bio weapons & fund covid treatments like Ivermectin. Also, fyihttps: //www.cancer.org/cancer/cancer-causes/infectious-agents/infections-that-can-lead-to-cancer/viruses.html … — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸) 1638723052

She will probably be very surprised to find out that there is, in fact, a vaccine for that. And that Republicans fought against it for years because they insisted that if you gave girls the HPV vaccine , they would run right out and have sex with with every man in town. You know, because "I might get cancer several years down the road if I catch HPV" is the first and biggest worry of sexually active young women.

Greene went even further off the rails this morning, claiming that COVID is a “Government-funded bio weapon" and a secret plot to do "communism."

The same blue check marks that worship Science so much they think high taxes & Gov control will actually stop the Earth’s climate from changing, lost their minds over this tweet bc I pointed out that #COVID19 tyrannical Gov control isn’t saving lives. It’s about Communism.https: //twitter.com/mtgreenee/status/1467138576697724932 … — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸) 1638718422

3. How much money is made in the #Cancer industry? How much money is being made in the new #COVID19 industry? Is one more profitable than the other? If the goal is saving lives at all costs, then why do those who worship Science think they can’t cure cancer? Asking for my Dad — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸) 1638719147

Actually, while cancer is not "contagious," there are things we can do to prevent certain cancers. Several of those things are business regulations that the Trump administration refused to enforce for much of his tenure in office, which specifically affected construction and shipyard workers . Many of the business regulations Republicans rail against are put in place for the safety of workers, residents and consumers.



We have also poured billions into cancer research , but there is a very big difference between finding a cure for cancer and finding a vaccine for a virus. But sure. Yeah. We're just doing all of this for the sheer thrill of doing communism to Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has absolutely no idea what communism even is.

Talk amongst yourselves — Stephen and I will be back for a livestream around 3: 30, and I hope you will all be as excited about my new scarf as I am.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?