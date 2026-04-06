Wonkette

Wonkette

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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
3h

I'm home. Got back about 30 minutes ago. They've given me a whole host of new meds and told me to come back in 2 weeks for an appointment with fracture clinic.

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wobbly's avatar
wobbly
4h

When the slave burial ground in Manhattan was excavated, they found many signs of malnutrition, overwork, and abuse even on the children's skeletons.

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