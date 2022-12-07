Thanks CDC for re-recommending masking again, AND ALSO it's really past about time! (CNBC)

Fuck these anti-drag-show "Christians" have lost their everloving minds. Regardless, the show went on. — Fayetteville Observer

Do it, tiny Ukrainian soldier girl.

“Morning Pikachu Dance. Winter has never been an obstacle to a good mood. 🎥 by Operative #UAarmy” — Defense of Ukraine (@Defense of Ukraine) 1670220000

A $40 billion Arizona chip factory investment? That's almost a Foxconn, if Foxconn ever existed! (CNBC)

Sacramento pilot program transitioning old homes away from gas is awesome. — CAP Radio

Art money for CA schools, fuck yeah! (Ed Source)

California YIMBY's report on Housing First shows the unexpected result that California needs to listen to ... Houston. Texas. (The Nation)

Probably don't read the Elon Musk animal cruelty probe story : ( — Reuters

Damn Better Homes & Gardens, these some stanky uglyass kitchens. (FIXED LINK!)

I'll bite on Architectural Buildings That Are Unique And Real! (Better Manly)

Have you made your plans for Nigel?

