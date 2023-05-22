Trump is just going to AI deep-fake the entire 2024 race, and we all know it. (Futurism)

Thinking white people are bein' OPPRESSED and women are just trying to seek advantages over men are the two greatest predictors of Trump support, but don't you dare label Trump voters racist or sexist. Ronald Brownstein discusses the really gross anti-women shit at The Atlantic.

Michael Tomasky looks at BLAME AMERICA FIRST going back to Jeanne Kirkpatrick. Who is blaming America today? It's Trump. He haaaate us! (The New Republic)

Republicans really want to blow up the US American economy, and Putin would love to help. — Heather Cox Richardson substack

14th Amendment, Joe, DO IT! (Axios)

Abortion is legal in Kansas, but the U of Kansas sent this hemorrhaging woman home anyway (she'd already had no luck in Missouri) because ... um ... look over there! And the Biden administration is PISSED. This story is graf after graf of WHAT THE FUCK. (Pro Publica)

The 16-year-old girl who struck against "separate but equal." Meet again Barbara Rose Johns! — Teen Vogue

Ohio Republicans want to bar state colleges from having any opinion on any matter of controversy, including whether climate change is real. (Bill)

TRIGGER WARNING, skip this item! Arkansas prosecutor helped her uncle fight sex offender registration, tried to help him get a pardon (Mike Huckabee, correctly, told them to fuck all the way off), and helped him disparage the accusation of a four-year-old girl whose rape he recorded, and he went on to hurt SO MANY little girls, for years . This story is awful. (She denies everything, obviously.) — NBC News

Americans are concernedabout gun violence. Josh Marshall explains that politics precedes policy, or something, I don't know, but Americans fucking care about it, and it's important. (Talking Points Memo)

EPA strict new climate rules? Shoot it right into my veins! — Guardian

Well, we pissed off the orcas. (LiveScience)

This story on the New York state limo crash and the bad bad FBI-informant family on trial is a fucking MOVIE. (New York mag)

Bouncy castle king jailed for burning down rivals. *CLICK* — Canberra Times

Fake books. Good god. (Better Homes & Gardens)

