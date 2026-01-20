Image from Trump’s TruthSocial

Year one down with this clown, and President Donald J. Trump’s ongoing demands for Greenland (and maybe Canada, for a treat) under threat of force or tariffs are Pampers in a fatberg in a firehose of sewage. Is Greenland to distract from the Epstein files to distract from the corruption to distract from ... yes! It is all part of his Donroe Doctrine for Domination.

Now Trump is again hooting he is going to TARIFF European countries, this time for NATO not giving him Greenland, as if that is a thing NATO can do, and honking some more that he has to have Greenland while on his way to Davos. NATO is taking him seriously, and European troops are on the ground in Greenland for “military exercises.”

The stock market is finally taking him seriously too: Stocks and the dollar plunged after European leaders threatened retaliatory sanctions over Trump’s “blackmail” and began loudly and angrily questioning the extent to which the US is an ally, and the Danish pension fund was already divesting itself of US Treasury bonds because of US instability. Tuesday the bond sell-off snowballed with the growing uncertainty. America strong!

DENMARK, THEY DON’T EVEN GO THERE! A BOAT WENT THERE 500 YEARS AGO AND LEFT! Did he just quote Mean Girls? And is the Supreme Court ever going to rule against his unconstitutional grabbing of the purse with his batshit tariffs? The longer they wait to deign to step in, the more likely the answer would seem to be no.

A military attack on Greenland would not only slam and deadbolt the door on US membership in NATO, it would trigger a response from the 31 other member countries of the alliance against the US. Not necessarily an armed one, but at the least it would implode beyond repair whatever is left of the mutual-defense treaty that’s been fortifying Western civilization for 77 years against Russian aggression. Meanwhile, as Trump was pounding and bleating, China flew a drone into Taiwan’s airspace for the first time!

The US taking Greenland by force is so cuckoo only 9 percent of voters support it, and only 17 percent support trying to acquire it at all. Though 67 percent of Republicans would support Trump trying to buy it, which is moot, as it is not for sale.

And buying what? The US already has the Pituffik Space Base. Greenland would happily lease exploration rights to any company that wants to dogsled across the ice caps and tundra with a drill and a dream. Canada, Alaska, and Scandinavia are there to buffer Russia. And 85 percent of the Greenland’s population of 57,000 does not want to be a part of the US; they don’t even want Usha Vance showing up at a dogsled race and trying to buy some souvenir mukluks.

LAST MARCH:

But a distracted NATO is not paying attention to Putin’s antics in Ukraine, and the Arctic will only become more important to world domination as the polar ice caps melt away. And as usual Trump’s brain is stuck in the ’80s. All of them! The 1680s, the 1780s, whatever AI meme bastardized from a scanned 1980s middle school textbook that Stephen Miller forwarded to Natalie Harp to put in front of his face at 1 a.m.

What brilliant ideas, sir!

Trump is also trying to buy himself another participation trophy, like that FIFA peace prize, but with more sugar in his bowl and grown men thanking him with tears in their eyes. Friday night he spoke into existence on his crappy website his own little model UN, called the Board of Peace!

The Board includes Russia, Belarus, Turkey, Qatar, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Hungary, and he offered membership to NATO members Canada, France, and Britain too, though surprise, surprise, any country that wants a “permanent seat” has to pony up a BEELYON dollars. (Funny, that was Jeffrey Epstein’s minimum buy-in too, once he reached the Les Wexner level.) And who will be in charge of the money? Oh, I think you know.

And though the ostensible aim of PEACE BOARD is to make peace in the Middle East, as the peace Jared Kushner made there did not last 24 hours, it does not include anyone from Palestine.

Then Saturday France told Trump non, merci to joining the bribe club, which got Trump’s culottes in a bunch, he heaved about tariffing French wine at 200 percent, and escalating tariffs for all of Europe.

The “transaction” of the NATO alliance already obligates the US and Canada to defend Europe against any aggressive angles, metes or bounds from Russia or China. That is a lot of words for shakedown racket, and wine-sipping, cheese-eating American IKEA shoppers are going to pay for it.

PBS NewsHour’s Nick Shifrin also uncovered this batshit message circulating that is reportedly from Trump to the Prime minister of Norway:

EW: @potus letter to @jonasgahrstore links @NobelPrize to Greenland, reiterates threats, and is forwarded by the NSC staff to multiple European ambassadors in Washington. I obtained the text from multiple officials: Dear Ambassador: President Trump has asked that the following message, shared with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, be forwarded to your [named head of government/state] “Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America. Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a “right of ownership” anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT”

Colonize the colonizers!

Then Trump posted what he claimed was a private message from French President Macron offering dinner, like some kind of gotcha, and claimed he had “a very good telephone call with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, concerning Greenland.”

I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees! The United States of America is the most powerful Country anywhere on the Globe, by far. Much of the reason for this is a rebuilding of our Military during my First Term, which rebuilding continues at even more expedited pace. We are the only POWER that can ensure PEACE throughout the World — And it is done, quite simply, through STRENGTH! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

And,

Shockingly, our “brilliant” NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER. There is no doubt that China and Russia have noticed this act of total weakness. These are International Powers who only recognize STRENGTH, which is why the United States of America, under my leadership, is now, after only one year, respected like never before. The UK giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired. Denmark and its European Allies have to DO THE RIGHT THING. Thank you for your attention to this matter. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

Christ, the man is so embarrassing and exhausting.

What next, who knows! Maybe American boots on the ground invading Nuuk, or maybe Trump’s Jarlsberg brain will forget about the whole thing again by next week, and Hegseth will surprise-invade Cuba, Colombia, or Panama instead.

It’s a rupture that won’t ever be simply undone.

The world will move on without us.

And even for winning, Putin is still losing.

Three more years to go, God willing.

