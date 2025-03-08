This is Lizzy the Green-eyed monster, courtesy of our pal Sarah!

Happy weekend!

Today is International Women’s Day, the eighth day of what used to be Women’s History Month until the current administration decided to abolish all holidays and months associated with identities other than heterosexual cisgender Christian white men (now every day is National Heterosexual Cisgender Christian White Men Day).

The very first Women’s Day was celebrated on February 28, 1909, and organized by the Socialist Party of America — because back then (as now) thinking women were people was “socialism.” Socialists around the world ended up celebrating Women’s Day on various dates for several years. The first official International Women’s Day was held in Europe on March 19, 1911, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Paris Commune.

However, the one to place it on March 8 was none other than Vladimir Lenin.

Yes, THAT Lenin.

Not only that, he instituted it specifically to celebrate the role of women in the Russian Revolution. From then on, it was celebrated on March 8 by communists and socialists around the world before the UN made it official in 1977.

I seriously don’t know how it ended up being a thing in America at all with that history, but it happened.

Anyway! Your first present is a video of a charming young woman complaining that feminists ruined everything for her because she doesn’t want equality, she wants to stay in the kitchen and have a husband who works and treats her like a “delicate flower” and a “sweet baby angel” instead of … using her salt grinder to sprinkle “freshly ground” salt all over the floor?

“Did feminists ever stop to consider that maybe some of us didn’t want to leave the kitchen?” she asks, as if we, at any point, instituted a law preventing her from being a tradwife or had anything to do with her inability to find a man who wants to or can afford to fully support her financially. That’s really a “her” problem.



The truly perfect thing about this, however, is that I found it posted by some anti-feminist/anti-woke account on what used to be Twitter — and the majority of men responded to it with a whole lot of sexism, just not the kind of sexism she was hoping for. They claimed she was “too old” and was only saying this because now she’s desperate for a husband and angrily posted close-up shots of her nose ring.

Your other present this week is my current obsession — an interview at the Minnesota State Fair with Phil Phillips, a guy who thinks all of the 1980s toys and cartoons were satanic.

He’s so mad about Gargamel! So, so mad!



Phillips wrote several books about evil toys and cartoons, including one called Turmoil in the Toybox which I just found on the Internet Archive and will be staying up all night to read — mostly because I’d love to learn more about what this mysterious “co-writer” of ET who was not Harrison Ford’s wife said about the secret Satanic messages they put into the movie.

He also wrote this book about the Power Rangers that I am going to need to see as well.

I actually thought that Phillips was entirely new to me, but it turns out I just forgot about him. He was in Deception of a Generation, a terrible, terrible Satanic Panic video I saw years ago with fellow EVERYTHING I DON’T LIKE IS SATAN guy Gary Greenwald.

You are welcome!

Talk amongst yourselves!