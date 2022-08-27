Happy Weekend!

This week, my gift to you is a thing I was delighted to find this morning over on the r/ObscureMedia subreddit — Garfield's "Am I Cool or What?," an album full of songs about Garfield by the likes of The Temptations, The Pointer Sisters, B.B. King, Patti Labelle, Lou Rawls and Carl Anderson, the guy who played Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar .

I honestly cannot believe I did not own this as a child.





Am I Cool Or What? Full Album (includes download) www.youtube.com



I listened to the Patti LaBelle song and it's kind of a jam . Then again, it's Patti LaBelle. How could that possibly be bad? And hell, I bought some scamorz last week, so I might just have to put this on while I make my lasagna.

