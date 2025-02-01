Jimmy, Judy, and Jinx, courtesy of our pal who would prefer to remain anonymous!

Happy weekend!

Mmmmmmm … who among us doesn’t like waking up on a frosty morning, the first day of February, and having a nice, freezing cold bowl of ice cream for breakfast? OK, fine, not me nor anyone I know of, but for some reason, someone thought it would be a good idea to make today, February 1, Ice Cream For Breakfast Day.

So, naturally, your first present this week is Swirlee, a fabulously batshit short about a down-and-out man with an ice cream cone for a head, starring (and directed by) James Lorinz as Mr. Softee and David Caruso as his roommate, Tony.

Next up, we have the trailer for Santa Claus and the Ice Cream Bunny, a real movie that someone made, on purpose.

You are perhaps wondering if there is a free RiffTrax version of this whole movie, and luckily enough there is.

And lastly, because I love you, here is Andy Kaufman eating ice cream.

You are welcome!

