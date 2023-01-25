The anti-COVID-19 vaccine "documentary" Died Suddenly features a clip of Austrian Broadcasting Corporation reporter Rosa Lyon collapsing on live TV. She was apparently yet another victim of that deadly vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, and Hitler's cousin's nephew say the vaccine is safe, but what they can’t deny is that everyone who's been vaccinated will eventually die.

An Instagram usershared the clip with the dire warning, "THEY'RE DROPPING LIKE FLIES." Another user claimed that the video proved Lyon had suffered from “VAIDS,” short for “vaccine acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.”That sounds scary, but fortunately, "VAIDS" is not a real condition. It's more like the "Boogie Woogie Flu," but not as catchy.

Lyon is still alive. She just fainted. Also, the video was from 2019, which is two years before they approved the COVID-19 vaccine, a modern miracle this confederacy of dunces has rejected.

But vaccine disinformation spreads quickly on Elon Musk's Twitter. Musk himself claimed last week that he'd experienced "major side effects" from his second booster shot. "Felt like I was dying for several days," he wrote. "Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I dunno."

“@elonmusk @ScottAdamsSays This is me after 1 dose of Pfizer on 1/5/2021 in the hospital. I was a very healthy 45 year old who managed a surgery center. Two years later I am still having major issues” — Scott Adams (@Scott Adams) 1674224054

Unlike so many of the former Twitter employees he canned, Musk still has access to decent health care. Presumably, a doctor could tell him if he's suffered "permanent damage" or if he's just a whiny baby who confuses a sore arm and a mild fever with "dying." (He probably wasn't dying. He just couldn't think of anything good to do that day.)

Twitter user Angelia Desselle replied to Musk's tweet with a video she claimed showed her two years after taking the vaccine. I won't even try describing what your eyes witnessed. It's pretty amateurish. If she's going to take this production on the road, she should hire a good movement director.

Desselle insists that before she took a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine on January 5, 2021, she was "a very healthy 45 year old who managed a surgery center. Two years later I am still having major issues." Her condition resembles Liza Minnelli trying to turn off a lamp.

Back in May 2022, Desselle shared a video of what we're meant to believe are her legs shaking violently. The tweet read simply, "Thanks Pfizer." (I assume she was being sarcastic.) The pedicure on what are definitely her legs is fairly on point for all the uncontrollable spasms. Maybe they put her under twilight sedation at the nail salon. The recording is clear, so presumably the spasms are limited to her legs or, you know, all made up. We’ll likely never know.

“Thanks Pfizer” — Angelia Desselle (@Angelia Desselle) 1651934083

More than 600 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US so far. We'd probably notice if a significant number of vaccinated people were left unable to function. Nonetheless, Desselle's 18-second video was retweeted 5,666 times and quote-tweeted more than 37.9K times.

James Cintolo, a self-proclaimed "expert on medical and nutritional health," shared another video of Desselle just a day before she'd found the strength to contact Musk. Her whole body is shaking in this one. It was as if she was at an old-time Appalachian tent revival. Cintolo wrote, "URGENT— Angelia, 45, a healthcare worker was mandated to take Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, 3 days later paralyzed from legs down, followed by severe convulsions and seizures, can no longer, clean, cook, drive a car, requires full-time caretaker, 'i'm a prisoner in my own home' "

“2/Here is her court testimony” — James Cintolo, RN FN CPT (@James Cintolo, RN FN CPT) 1674153463

The video's from 2021, so it's not that urgent. The idea that a healthcare worker was left permanently disabled because she was forced to take the vaccine certainly fits the anti-mandate narrative. She does seem consistently anti-Pfizer and even got the hashtag "Thanks Pfizer" to go viral. Although, most of the tweets were just folks making fun of her.

My favorite, for obvious reasons:

“Thanks Pfizer” — alias (@alias) 1674514514

I'd hate to seem like Rush Limbaugh, who's dead, mocking the still-living Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's symptoms. What we know is that the symptoms described in these videos are not among the possible side effects medical researchers have identified. PolitiFact reached out to Desselle and her son Brant Griner, who'd posted the videos on Facebook before later removing them. Griner claimed his mother wanted to take the vaccine, which contradicts the tweet from Cintolo. Desselle apparently lives in Louisiana but according to a spokesperson at the Louisiana Department of Health , state officials aren’t aware of anyone reporting severe convulsions or neurological side effects that are in any way related to the vaccine.

Indiana resident Shawn Skelton had posted videos showing her suffering from violent tremors, which she blamed on the Moderna vaccine. However, she admits her doctors claim she has conversion disorder, a mental condition triggered by extreme stress. If Skelton and Desselle are genuinely unwell, I feel sorry for them, especially if they've now fallen prey to the anti-vaccine disinformation spewed on rightwing media and from sitting members of Congress.

This disinformation, unfortunately, is a very real threat with potentially lethal side effects.

