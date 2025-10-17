Wonkette

Updated with an important addendum on Yr. Editrix's own Google AI search, which informed her that she sold Wonkette in July 2023. Yowie!

(refresh your browser if it isn't showing up. Also, BRB, writing a short story where every time the protagonist refreshes their browser, they're thrown into a weird new alternate reality, and later they find out that's just what happens to everyone,)

I was surprised to learn that I also left.

----

Why did Martini Glambassador leave Wonkette?

Thinking

Kicking off 10 searches

Looking at 11 sites

There is no public information explaining why Martini Glambassador left Wonkette

. Her Substack posts and social media have only confirmed the departure, but she has not offered an official reason for leaving.

What is known:

Announcement on Substack: Martini Glambassador announced on her Substack, "Martini's Glambassadorial Fembassy," in January 2025 that she was no longer associated with Wonkette.

Continued GIF production: She has continued to produce her popular GIFs on her Substack, often featuring her life in southwestern France.

Focus on personal life: Her Substack posts frequently discuss her life abroad, including travel, hiking, and daily observations, without dwelling on her former affiliation with Wonkette.

-----

At least I'm not dwelling on it, though.

