Pour one out for the Cyber Ninjas, who are getting whacked left and right this week. Bet those guys will think long and hard before they get involved in another effort to steal an election through a sham audit they're entirely unqualified to perform after prejudging the outcome!

That's a little joke. It's seems likely that the erstwhile election "auditors" are going to limp off into the sunset never to be heard from again, except perhaps by a bankruptcy judge. Maybe Ninja CEO Doug Logan can go be a movie star. He's already appeared in one film about the 2020 election called "Deep Rig," after which he issued a statement saying that he was such a super good auditor that it didn't matter that he'd already made up his mind what the results would be.

"The big question should not be, ‘Am I biased,’" Logan said . "but ‘Will this audit be transparent, truthful and accurate?’ The answer to the latter question is a resounding ‘Yes.’”

Or maybe not.

Yesterday the Maricopa County Elections Department issued a scathing rebuttal to the Ninjas' September "report" and "recommendations" on Arizona election procedure. Going point by point, it refuted 76 of 77 claims made by Arizona Senate leader Karen Fann's handpicked team of "auditors."

"After an in-depth analysis and review of the reports and presentations issued by the Senate’s contractors, we determined that nearly every finding included faulty analysis, inaccurate claims, misleading conclusions, and a lack of understanding of federal and state election laws" wrote the election officials, led by Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Gates.

AZ Central (aka the Arizona Republic ) has a terrific rundown of all the stupid, ignorant ways the Ninjas nunchucked their own dicks. In one particularly egregious example, the Ninjas looked for double voting using three criteria: last name, first initial, and year of birth. So Jenny and Janet Smith ping as duplicates if both were born in 1982. This resulted in a set of twins (probably not named Jenny and Janet) being tagged as someone who may have voted twice. By contrast, Maricopa election officials scanned the data set using full name, full date of birth, Social Security number (4 digits), Arizona Driver License or state issued ID, residential history, and signature. Unsurprisingly, they found not tens of thousands of possible illegal voters but 37. Plus an additional batch of 50 votes that were mistakenly tabulated twice due to user error. None of which is major fraud directed by foreign actors, Dominion Voting Systems, or the Biden campaign, and none of which would have affected the outcome of the election.

"It's been debunked and it was written by people who are not experts in the field," Gates said at yesterday's presentation of the county's rebuttal. "We're done. This is the end of the 2020 election. We have addressed the issues; we have debunked them."

But it wasn't over for the Ninjas, because today they were back in court fending off one of the two lawsuits in which the court has ordered them to show their work. That's the rub of doing something for the government: Your work product becomes a public record. Doh!

AZ Central reporter Ryan Randazzo livetweeted today's hearing, in which the paper's parent company has already obtained a court order for Cyber Ninjas to release the records. It started off with the defendant's local counsel Jack Wilenchik whining that he wanted to be let off the case because he hasn't been paid. That jibes with reports that the Ninjas and CEO Doug Logan are $2 million in debt after their fraudit debacle. Or perhaps ex-CEO, since that's how Wilenchik referred to him in the hearing.

The Ninjas brought in out-of-state lawyers from Georgia and Michigan, but they couldn't address the court, much less take over the case in the absence of local counsel.

And then things got worse. A lot worse.

The Republic asked for sanctions of $1,000 a day for not turning over records from the work Cyber Ninjas did for the Senate. Judge says that sounds "grossly" low and is thinking more like $25k to $50k a day. — Ryan Randazzo (@Ryan Randazzo) 1641488721

At which point Wilenchik reportedly got pretty "combative" with the judge, claiming that the company had nobody left to go through the files, and the court would need to find money to pay employees to generate these "public records."

The court found the Ninjas in contempt and ordered them to pay $50,000 per day in sanctions starting tomorrow if they don't hand 'em over. The company has vowed to appeal, and good luck to them.

The day ended with a stark warning for the Ninjas' reluctant lawyer: "Mr. Wilenchik, you are trolling me, and it's getting really close to direct contempt."

Aaaaaaaand SCENE.

[ AZ Central / CNN ]



Further more background reading!

Follow Liz Dye on Twitter!

Smash that donate button to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty. And if you're ordering from Amazon, use this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?