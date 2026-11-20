So the feds were about to explode a bunch of lead over Iowa for no reason and forgot to warn everybody!

The US Army, in its infinite wisdom, was planning on gassing a big swath of the state on Friday, in order to get rid of some five tons of deteriorating, toxic bomb-making chemicals. Five tons!

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And then they didn’t warn anybody that it was happening! From AP:

The Army had shared details during a public meeting in Middletown in October, but a public advisory Sunday was the first time other communities — some as far away as 100 miles — became aware of the potential impact. Nearly 400 people live in Middletown — about 160 miles southeast of Des Moines — but thousands more in surrounding areas could be affected by detonated material that could disperse in the air and land on the ground.

Ah yes, the good old “beware of the leopard” method of warning communities about oncoming destruction. Works every time!

The Army’s advisory, which they put out like two days ago, made it sound like this was a perfectly safe and wholesome activity they engage in every single day, rather than a nightmarish explosion of lead dust that was going to get blown all over the place.

All humans, but especially children, pregnant individuals, older adults, and other sensitive populations should avoid outdoor activities within affected areas. All members of the public who reside or work within this affected area should: Remain indoors during the potential exposure period if they cannot evacuate beforehand;

Close all windows, exterior doors, and other openings during the exposure period;

Turn off or place heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in recirculation mode, minimize outdoor air intake, and maximize indoor air filtration during the potential exposure period; and

Avoid travelling through the affected area during the potential exposure period.

Wet-clean surfaces that may be contacted by children, including outdoor play equipment, toys, tables and chairs, handrails, patios, decks, exterior windowsills, and other high-contact surfaces.

“Lead is toxic to humans and animals,” the advisory added, probably unnecessarily because I think we’re all pretty aware of what lead poisoning can do to you, like make you President, heyooo!

Except this time, environmental groups got wind of it. (See what I did there?) They promptly sued, also, on account of not wanting lead in the air, which to me seems like a very rational thing to not want.

Two environmental groups, the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, partnered with Earthjustice to sue on Thursday, Nov. 18, over the emergency permit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued to the U.S. Army to detonate lead azide, a toxic lead-based explosive….

Some Iowa lawmakers also asked for a pause on this mess, because they found out that all the folks in their towns were about to get a big old dose of airborne lead at the same time that everyone else did.

“Surrounding communities were not given adequate notice,” said Rep. Ashley Hinson, who suddenly roused herself to call for woke shit like “clean air” and “more rigorous oversight.” This is what all of us godless lefties have been trying to tell you, Ashley! It was never about trying to control you or your stupid guns! (Okay, we would like to control your stupid guns.)

“I’ve heard directly from Iowans concerned about the potential impact on air quality and their families’ health and safety,” she said. “They deserve clear answers and transparent safety protocols before this moves forward.”

So much for states’ rights!

So now everybody gets a reprieve, until Monday, which is apparently the last day they can do a lead-bombs explodey before a cold snap hits, which is apparently a thing that can destabilize lead azide to the point that it just goes explodey on its own, and it sure would have been nice if they hadn’t stored all that shit anywhere near anybody, or stored it at all, but here we are, and now there’s a little more time to get ready for it.

Iowans! Dig out your masks and air filters! I would also recommend Corsi-Rosenthal boxes. They’re great little air purifiers you can DIY that are affordable and effective as hell, and while I wouldn’t rely on them and only them to avoid lead exposure, they might help and they sure can make the air in your house nice to breathe.

Good luck, and may the winds be ever in your favor.

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