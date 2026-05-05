Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

I am on the second floor, I have a nice little balcony. I live on a fairly busy street with people and cars.

People walk by my building and don't notice me at first, I am not that high off the ground. I have startled a few people.

Yesterday a woman was walking by and she had this big ice cream sundae, she took a huge bite and looked up, she kinda looked embarrassed, I yelled out, it looks delicious!

She said it is!

Then she entered the building next to mine and that is how you meet your neighbors.

Reply
Share
9 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Cat or black hole?

Maybe a chocolate donut.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-254028430?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Reply
Share
10 replies
932 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture