Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
peacegurl1985@yahoo.com's avatar
peacegurl1985@yahoo.com
13m

I don’t use the word c*nt very often but when I do it’s for Trump Twunts like her aka Reich Wing KKK*nt

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tecolote's avatar
Tecolote
9m

KKKaroline went to a LIBERAL ARTS COLLEGE!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture