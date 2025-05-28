White House Nazi Barbie Karoline Leavitt loyally marched over to Fox News last night to spread the regime’s propaganda, wearing of course that “What’s that smell” look that’s apparently permanently affixed to her Mar-a-Lago face.

The subject of the evening was “education.” You know how MAGA loves “education.” And of course you know what the Trump regime is doing trying to remove all international students not only from Harvard but also just everywhere else.

And she said:

“The president is more interested in giving that taxpayer money to trade schools and programs and state schools where they are promoting American values but, most importantly, educating the next generation based on skills that we need in our economy and our society. Apprenticeships, electricians, plumbers — we need more of those in our country and less LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard University, and that’s what this administration’s position is.”

Oh well, huh. Because it turns out that it’s this administration’s position (Wonkette’s position) that Aryan stock photo Karoline Leavitt shouldn’t have any fucking say in what people do for a living or what they major in or what we need in our society, how the fuck about that putting that pipe in your pursed lips and lighting it, motherfucker?

Leavitt also said something about the “illegal, criminal, antisemitic behavior that we saw at Harvard,” wank wank, the Trump administration loves Jewish people like pedophiles love children.

Let’s peel away the layers of the white supremacist, Christian nationalist bigotry, fascism and government-enforced mediocrity this asshole is trying to force on America on behalf of her Dear Leader.

For one thing, as we’ve been discussing, these fuckers sure do hate education!

As Scott Pelley explained in his viral Wake Forest commencement speech, fascists need you ignorant. They need you stupid. They need you uneducated. They need you utterly unable to think for yourself, and people in big fancy colleges with big fancy “LGBT graduate majors” — such a mouthbreathing bigot, as if this meemaw dress-wearing Birth of a Nation extra married to a man the age of her grandpa has the standing to even speak to an LGBT person — are there learning critical thinking, which is kryptonite to fascist regimes.

And as Marcie referenced today in her piece about the Trump war on all higher education, Curtis Yarvin, one of the unbathed gurus who’s provided the blueprint for the violent Christo-techno-fascist seizure of the American nation by these pigtrash terrorists, has taught that you can’t accomplish that in a country that also has Harvard and a New York Times and all those other nice, civilized things successful democracies have.

So they don’t want any more “LGBT graduate majors” from Harvard. (There actually are exceedingly few people who major in whatever it is she’s trying to say there. LGBT studies? Dunno. She just says it that way, again, because she’s a worthless bigot, and she’s playing to other worthless bigots, and that’s the kind of line that makes them all moo and EEEEE-HAW and hiss.)

No, fascism needs electricians and plumbers. And there’s nothing wrong with those professions, for people who want them, who want to become the most excellent electricians and plumbers and build those businesses! Democrats have forever been supporting programs that encourage apprenticeship and alternate paths that recognize that college isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution for all people!

But that’s not what this is.

On the one hand, this has to be considered in context with things like dipshit Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and the creepy hunched over way he rubs his palms together grunting and prematurely ejaculating over the fantasy of millions and millions of Americans turned into automatons and slaves “screwing in little screws” to make iPhones.

Maybe millions and millions more Americans can be conscripted into making each American girl’s annual allotment of two dolls. Anything to keep them from learning to think.

Greg Sargent notes at The New Republic this morning that Trump and his army of mouths are now augmenting their bullshit arguments about how his war on international students is “designed to root out the antisemites, woke radicals, and dangerous terrorists supposedly nesting in their ranks,” adding in the fantasy that somehow this will now give spots at Harvard and other elite institutions “back” to working class American students who are getting pushed out.

As Trump said this weekend:

“We have Americans who want to go there and to other places,” Trump told reporters over the weekend, adding angrily that many of Harvard’s international students are “bad” and are taking Americans’ slots: “They can’t go there because you have 31 percent foreign.”

Right. This is all for Bubba the MAGA Wonder Cow from Waco, who definitely would have gotten in to Harvard if it hadn’t been for all them furriners!

Meanwhile, as Sargent explains, the Republicans’ Big Beautiful Bill is chock-full of measures that will make it more and more difficult for working class students to access higher education. It’s almost like everything these people say is absolutely full of shit.

No, attacking international students and attacking Harvard isn’t about helping regular people. It’s about seizing money for rich people’s tax cuts and it’s about grift and it’s about shutting down free thought and expression and advancing white Christian supremacy, but it ain’t about helping people.

What if we had a country where we could have elite institutions like Harvard where people could study whatever the fuck they want — even gay homosexual transgender woke stuff! — and also had a thriving infrastructure for people who didn’t want to go to college, who maybe wanted to become plumbers or electricians?

What if garbage like Karoline Leavitt wasn’t out here assigning moral value to one of these things over the other, in order to keep the moron MAGA voters sneering at higher education and convinced of their own superior character and “Real American”-ness?

What if they weren’t lying to MAGA voters about bringing back manufacturing, treating them like fucking babies and reassuring them they don’t ever have to learn any new skills for the 21st century, that they’ll never have to take any responsibility for their own goddamn lives? Honestly, that’s what MAGA is in general. “Waaaahhhhh all your problems are somebody else’s fault! It’s the minorities! It’s the woke! It’s LGBT graduate majors, whatever that is!”

What if MAGA grappled with the fact that “woke” and “electricians and plumbers” aren’t mutually exclusive? What if they met all the woke electricians and plumbers we know, who hate Stupid Hitler as much or more than we do?

Nah, all that stuff is for successful countries, not countries like the MAGA States of America. Not for white supremacist Christian nationalist pigfuck losers who feel unmoored and abandoned by the big scary world of the year 2025, so they seize the government in a desperate attempt to claw reality back to something that makes them feel safe, where their false sense of superiority will never be questioned.

Keep talking, you fucking weirdos. People get it more and more when you show them who you really are.

