Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
9h

Hed gif source link: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/doggo-sliding-into-action

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/d57a020c-464d-4271-9e3b-5498a7deb404?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 replies
Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
7h

Story updated with corrected links to Jeff Tiedich and also to Rebecca's story that broke the Paula Deen Racisms but nobody noticed it then. (We should probably try to make her take the day off!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
554 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture