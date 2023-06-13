Gonna have to disagree with any argument suggesting that America defaulting on its debts wouldn't have been catastrophic and perhaps permanently life-altering to the most vulnerable among us. (The Nation)

President Joe Biden is allocating $115 million in federal funding to fix Jackson, Mississippi's water. (WLBT)

Emily's List is reportedly set to spend "tens of millions of dollars" defending Vice President Kamala Harris from inevitable right-wing attacks during the 2024 presidential race. (Politico)

“She is a boogeyman that Republicans can [and will] use when it comes to pushing their message,” a senior Republican strategist said, speaking anonymously to discuss election season strategy frankly. “A President Harris would be even worse than a President Biden because she campaigned as a progressive fighter and had to moderate herself when she became Biden’s running mate. And to be completely frank, she’s smart. She’s an accomplished prosecutor. She was a United States senator. And she does have the resume to match.”

C'mon, Uncle Joe, couldn't you let Harris be president while you had your root canal? But an 80-year-old man getting his teeth drilled with a local is pretty hardcore. (Also Politico)

Psychiatrist Bandy Lee saw Donald Trump for nothing more than a cheap thug in early 2016. She's still right. (Mother Jones)

Yes, I'm seeing Sasha Calle in the Supergirl And Some Other Peoplemovie on Sunday. (Twitter)

“The Flash 30 Sec Featurette: SUPERGIRL @bluejacktv” — Blue Jack TV (@Blue Jack TV) 1685959842

A white woman, who likes her racial slurs, shot and killed a Black woman in Florida. But what if the real criminal is any media coverage that mentions race at all? Michael Harriot discusses this annoying reaction from the usual suspects. (The Grio)

I have no evidence that white people have a secret email list in which they disseminate these standard Caucasian talking points and counterarguments. I don’t believe white people are so brilliant that they collectively concocted a 400-year-old strategy to oppress Black people. But I am awestruck by the predictable consistency of white people’s response to Black protests.

A court case in Montana will test whether there is a constitutional right to breathable air and an overall livable climate. (AP)

Ken White, known as Popehat online, is quite possibly more of a sci-fi geek than I am. However, he also knows far more about the law. He makes a very clear case as to why Jack Smith should've indicted Trump even if it's possibly a no-win scenario. (Substack)

So the Principles of Federal Prosecution suggest that if Jack Smith thinks that if Trump’s prosecution serves an important federal interest (it does) and the evidence is objectively factually and legally sufficient (it is), then he’s bound to bring the case even if Trump’s popularity makes a unanimous verdict difficult, risks a partisan judge, and threatens political upheaval.

Penny Lancaster reportedly banned her husband, Rod Stewart, from socializing with Donald Trump. Some guys have all the luck. (Telegraph)

Fried chicken, collard greens, and macaroni pie (what Yankees call "mac and cheese") are the hallmarks of soul food. This new Hulu series with chef Alisa Reynolds delves into the history of peak comfort food. (Huff Post)

What a gift that we still share a planet with comedy legends Mel Brooks and Dick Van Dyke. (The Atlantic)

My friend Erin Brindley goes mushroom hunting. She's an excellent chef and she knows what she's doing. (Thank Salt)

I will definitely add this bourbon sweet tea into my summer drink repertoire.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Catch SER on his new podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.

Want to just donate once?