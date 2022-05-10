Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Defense Intelligence Agency chief Scott Berrier are testifying in the Senate Armed Services Committee this morning on worldwide threats. These are always interesting, and we imagine especially so with Russia's evil war in Ukraine ongoing.

It started a few minutes ago, but you can join it in progress right here:

www.youtube.com

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?