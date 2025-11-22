Gift or Grift. You decended!

Today is the anniversary of the assassination of John F. Kennedy Jr., who, you should know, was — unlike his weird-ass nephew — a big fan of vaccines and a proponent of public health immunization efforts. Indeed, he signed the Vaccination Assistance Act of 1962, which provided funding for states to ensure that children across the country had access to vaccines for polio, diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus and other vaccine-preventable illnesses, regardless of their family’s economic status.

Every year on this day in school when I was growing up, would spend the whole entire day watching the Zapruder film and various documentaries about the Kennedy assassination, a tradition I have since learned was very specific to Massachusetts. At least in elementary school.

My personal favorite movie about the Kennedy assassination (and also one of my all time favorite movies, period) is The House of Yes, starring Parker Posey as a Jackie O-obsessed rich lady who has an incestous relationship with her JFK-obsessed twin brother, making his impending nuptials to Tori Spelling somewhat awkward. If you haven’t seen it, you should know that it is a jam and also free on Pluto, should you care to rectify that, which you should.

Your next present today is a clip from the album “Sing Along With JFK,” in which the 35th president’s speeches are put to music — a relic I assumed was only owned by whichever of my mom’s cousins it was that had an official “Kennedy Room.”

