jaspersdad
7h

AOC on MTG retiring:

"She's carefully timing her departure just 1-2 days after her pension kicks in and after making millions of dollars insider trading stocks for weapons manufacturers and others while in office.

She is saying a lot but her ACTIONS have not backed up the rhetoric. For all her talk, she's STILL voting with them to gut healthcare and advance self-dealing corruption schemes."

12 replies
jaspersdad
7h

Not a single person asked me if I could run fast in my new shoes today. Being an adult is stupid.

10 replies
