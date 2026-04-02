Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador
4d

Your hed gif info for today: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/nest-building

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/b952983e-a62a-4eb8-8d34-066c3c300a09?utm_source=share

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ziggywiggy
4dEdited

When you donate blood the Red Cross provides free A1C testing during certain months(once a year.)

There is diabetes in my family, it killed my dad's mother and my mom has it. So I was concerned.

My A1C test last year was 5.4% which is below the pre-diabetes level of 5.7%.

I donated on March 26 and just got that result, it was 5.3%. Yay!!

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