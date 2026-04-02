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Good morning, don’t forget to read to the end for WONKPARTY TREATS!

Now what are we reading today? Some bullshit!

Did Trump declare victory last night? No idea, it’s Passover afternoon, I have some apples to dice and some shit. Did he whine and pout a bunch that Europe won’t help us invade other countries who “attacked” (did not attack) us? I bet you don’t know either because none of us watched that shit! (Politico)

How did Trump’s field trip to the Supreme Court hearings for Trump v. Barbara go, the one where he wants to decide which people born here are citizens? Did it go awesome? LOL. (Mark Joseph Stern at Slate)

Lists of Jews, lists of voters, it’s all cool right? (Tiedrich / AP / Heather Cox Richardson)

IRS just not sure how to handle being sued by their boss for $10 billion American US dollars. (Gift link New York Times)

You guys wanna see some Trump Library Hotel and Home For Half Dead Criminals AI slop? Don’t miss the gold Trump leviathan at 1:07, or do, I’m not your boss unless you’re Evan, Robyn, Marcie, or Dok. (Slop)

The Proud Boy influencers doing Minnesota ICE Cops-style ridealongs. (Talking Points Memo)

Even the idiots at CPAC are like this shit’s bad yo. (Dame mag)

Trump’s DOJ suing Minnesota for tort of being nice to trans people. These fucking people, man. (Erin in the Morning)

But Boise tells Idaho it can take its Pride flags and Trans Day of Visibility out of its warm live hands. (Confidential to whichever substack I saw refer in its No Kings post to “even blood-red Boise”: Yeah, nah.) (Idaho Statesman)

Karen didn’t want to pay her immigrant roofers. Karen called ICE on them. Karen in real big trouble with the law :( (Migrant Insider)

Looks like I’m getting a nasal Alzheimer’s test, when it is available if ever, how about you? (Brighter Side)

Holy wow, look at this crazy program my niecelet Sadie is attending in Italy this summer, LAW & ORDER: ART CRIMES! DUN DUN! (ARCA)

And speaking of niecelets, there are now THREE STOPS on the 2026 Wonkette Friends and Family (That’s You, Dummies!) Tour of 2026!

The first Wonkparty will be in HAWAII as said niecelet graduates from University of Hawaii (a year early, obviously) this May! Question for Hawaii Wonkalinas: Should we have our party Thursday, May 14, on the Big Island, or Friday evening, May 15, in Honolulu? PLEASE email rebecca at wonkette dot com to state your preference and tell me how excited you are to see us for our first ever HAWAII WONKPARTY!

Then come see us in MISSOULA, MONTANA, Saturday, July 25, for an afternoon picnic as we visit with Shy’s and my NEW MONTANA GRANDDAUGHTER. Whaaaaat! (New Montana granddaughter may not be in attendance.)

Finally we’ll be in SAN FRANCISCO after our anniversary/legally required annual corporate stockholder meeting (LOL) Monday, Nov. 30! Mark all calendars!

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