Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aquaman, Real Estate Investor.'s avatar
Aquaman, Real Estate Investor.
4h

I always enjoy when people say that companies will eat the cost.

Really? And they'll pay for that with money from where exactly???

WHERE DOES THEIR REVENUE COME FROM NUTLICK?!? IS IT FROM THEIR CUSTOMERS!??! IS ALL MONEY FUNGIBLE?!?

ANSWER THE FUCKING QUESTION NUTLICK!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
GiggleSnort's avatar
GiggleSnort
4h

Josh Hawley thinks cutting Medicaid is a bad idea(https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/12/opinion/josh-hawley-dont-cut-medicaid.html). "If Republicans want to be a working-class party — if we want to be a majority party — we must ignore calls to cut Medicaid and start delivering on America’s promise for America’s working people." LoL, since when were they a working-class party, except for the purpose of delivering lip service, of which this is an example? Still, stopped clock and all that. It is true that more than one Republican is looking at the prospect of cutting billions out of Medicaid and the possible political costs of that. But they've been boxed in: the Orange One wants his tax cuts, and they can't make even a token effort at offsetting those tax cuts without those cuts in benefits.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
238 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture