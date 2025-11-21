I tricked you yesterday by starting off with two Nice Times tabs. Well there’s no trickery today!

If Border Patrol’s “predictive intelligence” arrests you, congratulations! Your travel patterns are “suspicious”! (AP) You too can be a bounty hunter for ICE, informing on your neighbors’ whereabouts for a cool 30 silvers $300 each. (404 Media) Weird that they just dropped all the charges against a woman they claimed tried to kill them? That’s weird right? (Chicago Tribune)

Meanwhile, ICE is already leaving Charlotte, NC? What’s it been, like three days? (WCNC)

Here’s some opinions saying invading all these cities is not legal and not cool! Judge Sara Ellis’s preliminary injunction, in Chicago, has already been put on hold by the Seventh Circuit, who say that Ellis telling Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino to stop teargassing reporters and people praying in public is “overly broad”; Judge Jia Cobb stayed her own order — telling the Guard to get the fuck out DC — for 21 days, for reasons. (Ellis / Cobb)

Uh. Uhhhh. Uhhhhhhhhh. The Coast Guard will now define swastikas as “potentially” divisive, along with nooses and the the Confederate flag, and uh. Uhhhh. Uhhhhhhh. (Gift link Washington Post)

Oh, did I say Larry Summers was still employed by Harvard? I regret the error. (Harvard Crimson)

Hey hey hey, The House!

Trump is claiming Saudi Arabia is investing a trillion dollars in the US, or “more than their entire sovereign wealth fund.” This and his tariff lies are all just a bunch of Foxconns. (The Bulwark)

Here’s some more fake hoax polls on the economy, which is the greatest in the history of mankind. (The New Republic)

The FCC’s Brendan Carr is “investigating” NPR and PBS for … a bad edit by the BBC, on a documentary they never aired? That sounds fucking stupid! (Techdirt)

Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram is the newest hotspot for monetizing your Holocaust denial, yayyyyy! :D (Fortune)

“Indicted House Democrat steps down from leadership position,” I should hope so! (Alleged) crime and fraud and thieving are for Republicans. (No, it wasn’t Eric Swalwell for “mortgage” “fraud.”) (Politico)

