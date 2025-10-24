Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning good morning, it’s time for tabs!

A reporter asked Donald Trump about “transparency” in demolishing half the goddamn White House after he said he wasn’t going to demolish half the goddamn White House, and therefore Donald Trump flipped his shit. (Jeff Tiedrich)

ACLU suing for IT IS NOT ILLEGAL TO PLAY DARTH VADER’S THEME MUSIC, YOU ICE FUCKS. (Suit)

Trump’s bailout of Argentina will cost more than we spent last year on all USAID programs to save the lives of the world’s children. Guess if the children who are now dying or already dead wanted a handout, they should have been Trump’s billionaire investor pals! (Gift link New York Times) Paul Krugman thinks the Argentine Hustle could start to awaken the rurals, due to Trump’s contempt and cost-cutting for them while showering Argentina with handouts, but I honestly don’t think so. Fox News will never let them learn a thing about it. (Krugman) OK, maybe they’re getting awakened a little. I still do not expect it to last. (The New Republic)

Trump just pardoned some felon he’s business partners with in (one of) his crypto grifts, TOTALLY NORMAL, IT’S ALL FINE. (Gift link Wall Street Journal)

You could do worse than spending an hour being charmed by Zohran Mamdani, again, some more. We particularly liked his point about billionaire shithead Bill Ackman spending more to defeat him than he would have spent on Mamdani’s proposed billionaire taxes. Bill Ackman, lol. What a shithead!

I agree with whoever on Bluesky said we should give Curtis Sliwa an office (just not mayor of New York City) and just let him say stuff. Man, he is kind of delightful! (SER at the Play Typer Guy)

Damn that is so many white guys (pic at bottom, scroll down) interrupting NYC good guy Comptroller Brad Lander’s events with other progressive groups to demand … he do what he’s literally already doing. The caucasity. (Brad Lander)

But who wouldn’t want the eternally wise, sober, and full of good judgment Elon Musk to have oversight of a robot army?

“My fundamental concern with regard to how much voting control I have at Tesla is, if I go ahead and build this enormous robot army, can I just be ousted at some point in the future?” he said. “If we build this robot army, do I have at least a strong influence over this robot army? Not control, but a strong influence … I don’t feel comfortable building that robot army unless I have a strong influence.”

Oh. (Wired)

Probably just don’t read this story about OpenAI harassing the family of a teen who committed suicide with the chirpy assistance of the AI. Nobody will blame you. (FT)

Beautiful. (via Reddit)

Be like dude! (Chicago Block Club)

Quitting smoking even past middle age (ahem) can help with your Alzheimers and whatnot! (Lancet)

The Four Spent the Day Together sounds like a crazy good book! (Maris Review)

This Saturday night’s Wonkette movie night with your friend ZiggyWiggy is Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (1978), available for free on the Internet Archive. Available with subscription on HBO Max. $3.99 in the usual places. Stop by the homepage at 8 or 9 or whatever! They’ll see you then!

