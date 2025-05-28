Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Morning all, what’s awful today?

Sure nah, you kids and pregnant ladies don’t need COVID vaccines, and RFK Jr. just took them off the table for you. “The changes come a week after they unveiled tighter requirements for COVID shots, effectively limiting them to older adults and those at risk of developing severe illness.” (Reuters) Oh, BT-dubs, coronavirus just about doubles pregnant women’s chances of having a stillbirth, to 1 in 80 from 1 in 155. (AP) Lifehacker explains what we should all probably know. (Lifehacker)

I very much hope none of my terrible ones — that’s you — need FEMA for the next years. Scoop from Marisa Kabas. (The Handbasket)

BE MADDER, MAGA. Scott Pelley’s Wake Forest commencement address just scorching what they’re doing to our world. (Transcript)

Yeah yeah, we know, woman pays $1 million to Trump for her son’s pardon. But it’s the baldness of the son’s crimes — keeping his employees’ Social Security taxes and buying tacky shit with them — that just takes my breath away. These fucking people! (Gift link New York Times)

Congratulations, John Roberts, you played yourself! How the idiot Supreme Court hoisted itself on its own Trump vs. US petard. (Slate)

This four-year-old Mexican girl and her parents are here legally, on a medical visa that has now been rescinded. She would die without her treatments “in a matter of days.” Take a moment to lie on the floor if you need it, but if nothing else click through and see her little darling face. (Los Angeles Times)

Had to stop for a moment on “Why do you have friends in Mexico?” May take me a minute to catch my breath and go back. John Paul Brammer keeps getting singled out for extra hellos from CBP and TSA. (John Paul Brammer)

I don’t understand this maneuver: Dropping the enforcement cases against immigrants means their protections from deportation are also rescinded? But that’s what government lawyers are doing, and then arresting the immigrants for expedited removal. (Chalkbeat)

How Trump’s narrowing the definition (and protections, for some) of whiteness. White immigrants aren’t white (unless they’re South African). (Public Notice)

“President Trump will never recant his baloney about how the 2020 election was stolen, but given his decisive victory in 2024, the GOP could now at least let his falsehoods fade into obscurity.” — The Wall Street Journal editorial board?! (Gift link)

This is a fun conversation between Paul Krugman and some dude Barry Ritholtz or something, you can read it instead of listening, it’s interesting and fun! (Krugman)

I think this guy might be a “classical liberal” like Andrew Sullivan-styley, but this from April is juicy, on Trump’s Maoism. (Drew Pavlou)

Looks like we might be about to start garnishing five or 10 million people’s paychecks, tax refunds, and even Social Security checks to restart payments on their student loans? I am sorry if this is you :( (The American Prospect)

Garrett Bucks isn’t leaving yet, and of course it’s time to cry! (The White Pages)

Gonna assume you already read the Patti LuPone profile. If not, what are you waiting for? (New Yorker)

Find your June 14 NO KINGS protest site, aqui! (No Kings)

