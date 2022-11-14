Tudor Dixon's Michigan defeat had many fathers, and she hates them ALL, DADDY, ALL! (Advance Michigan)

Were in ur legislatures, flippin all ur ... legislatures. — Gift link Washington Post

Hello Washington state's Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, good job beating the handsome nazi, welcome to Congress! : D (Seattle Times)

Yes Republicans, you should for sure throw Mitch McConnell out the window. Rick Scott would be better for you in every respect, from messaging to candidate quality to saying out loud with his mouth he's gonna break the Social Security to whatever else leaders majority do, please elect him immediately. (HuffPost)

Never thought I'd see the day when Republicans screamed CRIME CRIME CRIME at voters and voters were like "eh, we finally learned how to read a chart." — The Appeal

Oooh I'd been wondering why people kept getting excited that "kid won his LA controller's race." Thanks The New Republic, that's pretty cool!

Toledo, Ohio, is buying up the city's medical debt for less than a million bucks, for to cancel it. (Toledo Blade)



I permit you to send some $$ to a non-Wonkette group, and that is RIP Medical Debt, let's do it for some Christmas charity! (Also don't forget Wonkette.)

One thing I feel bad about is shitting on Jill Stein for her supposition that cell phone radioactivity might be harmful like LOL LOOK AT THIS IDIOT — and yes I'm pretty sure Wonkette did that too, and "but she fucking sucks" is no excuse — when it's always seemed pretty clear to me that's probably true and oh look here's more science. (Pro Publica)

Just dozens of children working overnight on heavy industrial equipment on the "kill floors." Just like the good old days, huh Nebraska? (Department of Labor)

I didn't know you could sue for the tort of Because I'm A Dick to stop a program because you weren't eligible for it oh wait yes I did, they did that to the Department of Agriculture because Black farmers might have gotten a hand. Anyway, Trump judge agrees: If you can't get student loan forgiveness because your loans were private, then nobody with public loans can get student loan forgiveness either. (Intercept)

Even without the screen shots, which are clearly a very important part of this story, it makes me happy to read Brian Grubb being happy watching 100-year-old ladies being happy to meet Zac Efron and tell him about carbs in Sardinia. — Uproxx

RIP Gallagher. That time Lindy West went to see his act and a racist rightwing paranoiac broke out. (The Stranger)

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Love your Wonkette? Well if a full percent of you reading us this month have an extra $5 or $20 to dick around with, and you gave it to us, we would never have to get ulcers meeting payroll again!

Want to just donate once?