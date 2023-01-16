Today is the day! The day where white conservatives look out upon the country they are pretty sure God gave to THEM AND THEM ONLY, and then quickly try to come up with a statement that suggests they like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and wouldn't have been one of the white supremacists he fought against if they'd been alive at the same time.

Ben Shapiro admonished us all for not understanding which of Dr. King's ideas were the good ones we're supposed to follow, as opposed to the bad ones that were PEE-YEW GROSS.

“Every MLK Day we are treated to a bevy of thinkpieces on how the only way to achieve MLK's dream is to embrace group redistributionism and racial discrimination. MLK may have made such arguments in 1968, but that simply isn't the dream or the pathway we celebrate him for.” — Ben Shapiro (@Ben Shapiro) 1673879418

Hate it when Ben Shapiro has to discipline us for remembering Dr. King incorrectly.

We would check to see if Shapiro's work wife Matt Walsh also had something racist to say, but Walsh is busy taking his two days of paternity leave after the birth of twins. Walsh does not like paternity leave, because babies do not bond with daddies that young, according to him. Maybe they bond when daddy helps them send their first anti-LGBTQ+ tweet or something, we dunno.

Sorry, we digress.

You probably forgot who Jackson Lahmeyer is already because all neckbeard white conservative Christian guys look alike and he was never that famous to begin with, but he's the extremely creepy Christian nationalist "Pastors for Trump" guy who very unsuccessfully tried to primary Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford last election cycle. He tried for extra credit in his tweet by pretending Dr. King would have been a white supremacist MAGA lunatic if he was alive today:

“🔹Under FBI Watch For Politics 🔹Against Endless Foreign Wars 🔹Judge Character Not Color Of Skin 🔹Bible Believing Christian Pretty sure if Dr. King were alive to today that he would be MAGA 🇺🇸 Happy MLK Day‼️” — Jackson Lahmeyer (@Jackson Lahmeyer) 1673877590

Hahahaha, it refers to the ONE QUOTE white conservatives know, but the rest is just white fascist babbling. It's especially absurd when a guy like Lahmeyer refers to King as a "Bible Believing Christian," considering how King's Christ is a Christ Lahmeyer has pretty clearly never, ever met.



Good try, though, Pastor Neckbeard!

For our third and final thing, here's the official GOP Twitter account.

“Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day!” — GOP (@GOP) 1673878085

Nice quote from the party that thrives on demonizing Black people and Hispanic people and immigrants and asylum-seekers and trans kids and drag queens and everybody else who doesn't conform to their white fascist heterosexual Christian vision of what American society should look like.

Nice quote, indeed.

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!

And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE! Don't use Paypal for your new monthly donations for the moment, though, we are having some long and boring ISSUES.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?