Definitely open a tab for this one, it’s long and it’s really good. In These Times on the former leftists who’ve gone contrarian Right nutball, and why.

So, just shy of three years later, there seems to be a LOT of action on the fake electors front. Is that weird to you guys? In Michigan, hearings are getting underway for a judge to determine if AG Dana Nessel can prosecute these people who tried to steal Michigan’s election, or if they were just too stupid to know stealing an election is wrong. (Detroit Free Press) Nevada AG Aaron Ford has indicted six fake electors. The Nevada Lege tried to criminalize “fake electors stealing elections” this year, but the new Republican governor Joe Lombardo vetoed it, for being too mean to criminals. (AP) And most interestingly, Trump’s fake electors in many states were scared there might be legal consequences, which they related to Rudy Giuliani. Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro — who’s now cooperating — then added some conditional language to some of the certificates in some states. Should he add it to all of them, he asked a group of Trump campaign people and lawyers.

"Mike, I think the language at the start of the certificate should be changed in all the states," Chesebro wrote in a text message to Roman on Dec. 12, 2020. "Let's look at the language carefully." "I don't," responded Roman, the Trump campaign's director of Election Day operations. "I can help with drafting in a couple hours," Chesebro replied. "F— these guys," Roman messaged back.

— Yahoo

Donald Trump, stochastic terrorist. Whaaaaaat????? (Liz Dye at Law & Chaos)

Radley Balko would like to know if any ANY Republicans are going to go on record about Trump’s loudly stated authoritarian goals.

How House Speaker (?) Mike Johnson (??) became too much of a rightwing lunatic for his own parents. That’s sad :( — The New Republic

I … didn’t know Richard Spencer has a monetized substack. I love it here, so that’s upsetting! You’ve probably seen this group letter already, but if you haven’t: Substack Writers Against Nazis. This one’s at White Pages.

Mandatory detention of asylum seekers is bad, and the White House knows it. They might agree to it anyway, deep sigh. — Human Rights First factsheet

Kellyanne Conway trying to convince Republicans not to outlaw contraception because that would make people VERY FROWN FACE GRR MAD NO VOTE REPUBLICANS. (Daily Kos)

Oh no, Markwayne Mullin and Matt Gaetz are fighting about who is more corrupt/living off daddy’s money. And it is LOL! (Joe. My. God.)

New rightwing outrage just dropped. It is “Black people tap dancing at the White House, might also be gay too.”

Tap dance Nutcracker by Dorrance Dance.

“Youth workers” sounds so much nicer than “child labor,” doesn’t it? — Jezebel

Oh hey, look at that, Jezebel’s back! (NPR)

Beware the Christmas Cannibal of France? If there is one website IN THE WORLD that does better headlines than your Wonkette, it is Atlas Obscura.

