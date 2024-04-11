Last month, Dave Weigel had a piece in Semafor where he talked about the proliferation of folks on Twitter who truly move the news cycle now, because of how they monitor every hearing and every state legislature and every right-wing “news” show, to really find the good conservative garbage and show it to the world. You know who they are, because we always link to them. (The Meidas Touch folks, for example. Aaron Rupar. And more! It quoted The Intercept’s Ryan Grim, who said Rupar is “a threat to the free press, undermining honest reporters by presenting himself as a journalist but behaving as a partisan hack.” Hahahaha, fuck Ryan Grim. Anyway.)

It mentioned how the Biden campaign has taken notice, and is taking a page out of the same playbook. Find the videos, let EVERYBODY see them, and — this is key! — make them answer for them.

In another post today, we had a video from Fox News’s Jessica Tarlov (she’s the liberal, but not in the olden days “Fox News liberal” way) just flaying her fascist Republican cohosts alive, reminding folks that Donald Trump is the true threat to democracy, and that he’s doing everything to try to forestall his criminal trials because of how he’s absolutely terrified what’s going to happen to him. The Biden campaign tweeted that video.

No sooner had we hit “publish” than the Biden campaign tweeted another fun video, this time of that creeper bigot Michael Knowles from Ben Shapiro’s wife-drying operation The Daily Wire, reminding us all EXACTLY who to thank for the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Therein, Knowles said:

“Abortion is illegal in the state of Arizona, which is great news. I am thrilled. The Arizona supreme court ruling is absolutely right, and it is a good thing. […] On the one hand, President Trump is rightly taking credit for getting Roe v. Wade overruled. Which is great, he’s the guy who did it. George Bush didn’t do it. Mitt Romney and John McCain didn’t do it. They didn’t even get elected. Ronald Reagan didn’t do it. Bush senior didn’t do it. “Donald Trump did it. He gets the credit for it!”

Cool, tell all the voters! Shout it from the mountaintops! Take full advantage of the fact that these stranger danger white fascist Christian lunatics have zero understanding of how off-putting and disgusting they are to all real and normal people. And make sure people understand exactly who to blame for our current situation, because if you haven’t heard, abortion is really fucking popular and it even wins elections in red states.

Oh look, the Biden campaign is doing all those things. Which is great, since well-adjusted people aren’t really turning into Michael Knowles. It deserves to be heard!

Here’s that video. Send it to everyone.

