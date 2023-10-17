Biden campaign’s header on Truth Social. Obviously the eyes are spying on Trump supporters.

Well, y’all, the Biden campaign regime has done something very significant, and it’s done it for three reasons: 1) to be a dick; 2) just because; 3) refer to 1 and 2.

That’s right, they joined Truth Social, the website nobody uses except the Trumpiest diehard losers, and even then ehhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. It’s really just a place for Trump to scream and probably violate that latest gag order at his earliest convenience.

They signed up using the “Dark Brandon” meme as their profile pic, and their first “truth” was “Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!”

They typed “Well.” for their first word. Just like that.

They told Fox News Digital that they’re “meeting voters where they are.”

There is no part of this that isn’t trolling. This didn’t cost them money. There is not one inbred moron on Truth Social the Biden campaign is truly seeking out as a voter. But sure, converts welcome!

"Republicans can’t even agree on a Speaker of the House, so clearly, not every Republican thinks the same," a Biden campaign official told Fox News Digital. […] "There’s very little ‘truth’ happening on TruthSocial, but at least now it’ll be a little fun," a senior Biden campaign aide told Fox News Digital on Monday.

Sounds like a hoot! Let’s all join.

Let’s look at the self-loathing comment from Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung. And yes, we know his literal job description is to put out statements that are so embarrassing that if it was one of us, we’d never show our faces in public ever again and we’d cry every morning when we woke up. He has to defend Donald Trump and try to pretend that guy isn’t a disgusting loser piece of actual catshit. But even considering that, this is pathetic:

"Crooked Joe Biden and his team are finally acknowledging that Truth Social is hot as a pistol and the only place where real news happens," Cheung said. "Unfortunately for Biden, his continuation of spreading misinformation to gaslight the American people in order to distract from his disastrous record won’t work and they’ll be ratioed to oblivion."

Bless their hearts.

Now here’s a comment from the Forbes article on this:

A Biden campaign account on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “We just joined Truth Social, mostly because we thought it would be very funny.”

And then there’s this from Biden deputy campaign manager Rob Flaherty:

But maybe it’s also the other thing about “hot as a pistol.”

OK, everybody see you on Truth Social, AKA the internet website people use!

This is gonna be great, you’ll see.

