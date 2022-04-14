Sorry, everybody, not much to watch today on WonkTV. All the press briefings are happening as "gaggles" in the "sky," and though the White House posts audio versions of those, you don't want to listen to them.

But there is this!

President Biden Delivers Remarks on his Administration’s Efforts to Rebuild Supply Chains and Lay a Foundation for an Economic Renewal That’s Made in America Through the Bipartisan Innovation Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

That's right, Joe Biden is in Greensboro, North Carolina, building America back better with his bare hands!

Last time he spoke in public he correctly accused Vladimir Putin of "genocide." Any more good words up his sleeve?

Let's find out:

youtu.be

