Attorney General Merrick Garland declared during a Friday press conference that he’s not rushing the January 6 investigation, despite criticism from some Democrats that he’s not moving swiftly enough. He said, "The only pressure I feel, and the only pressure that our line prosecutors feel, is to do the right thing. That means we follow the facts and the law, wherever they may lead.”

This is a noble, measured sentiment, but Democrats are still anxious that Donald Trump and his Big Lie brigade might coup again. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff from California said, "We're trying to prevent another Jan. 6. We feel a sense of urgency and we hope the [Department of Justice] does also.”

This is a key point that reflects the tension between House Democrats and the Department of Justice. The DOJ has charged more than 280 with obstructing Congress’s duty to certify elections results, and a far-right militia member was charged with seditious conspiracy. This arguably sets the stage to take down the bigger players, and there’s evidence that the DOJ is expanding its investigation.

However, House Democrats appreciate that they likely have just nine months left in the majority. If Republicans regain the House during midterms, they’ll immediately dissolve the January 6 committee and open investigations into Hunter Biden’s laptop and painting career.

According to the New York Times, Garland’s "deliberative approach” has frustrated "Democratic allies of the White House and, at times, President Biden himself.”

As recently as late last year, Mr. Biden confided to his inner circle that he believed former President Donald J. Trump was a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted, according to two people familiar with his comments. And while the president has never communicated his frustrations directly to Mr. Garland, he has said privately that he wanted Mr. Garland to act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who is willing to take decisive action over the events of Jan. 6.

There’s no evidence that Joe Biden has indiscreet blabbers in his inner circle. It’s reasonable to assume that the president is OK with our knowing that he believes Trump is an existential threat to democracy. When prosecuting a gangster, it’s wise to take your time and build a solid case, but Trump mafiosos in public. Saturday, he stumped for two MAGA toadies in Michigan. The Guardian blithely reported this as Trump "targeting offices that have enormous authority over how elections are run and ballots are counted.” He isn’t just prepping to run again in 2024. He’s preparing to steal the election.

There's been more fallout for Republicans who stood up to Trump and defended democracy than for those who folded. GOP Senator Ted Cruz actively plotted to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and the media still treats this sentient abscess as a viable 2024 candidate.

The Department of Justice should rightly remain independent from the White House. Garland doesn't act like the president's personal lawyer, unlike like some former attorneys general. But Trump isn’t just a criminal suspect. He’s an active domestic terror threat. Trump running again has only worst-case scenarios: He either wins, which is disastrous, or he loses, refuses to concede again , and tries to steal the election through intimidation and even violence. Maybe this time the coup will be successful!

It’s odd, though, that Biden would privately admit he wants Garland to “act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor.” He was literally a judge when Biden picked him for the job. Sure, Garland has prosecuted domestic terrorism cases, and he supervised the federal investigation into the Oklahoma City bombing, but that was more than 25 years ago. Garland is sort of like Clint Eastwood’s rusty gunfighter trying to ride a horse again in Unforgiven .

If Biden wanted different results, he should’ve picked former deputy attorney general Sally Yates or former senator Doug Jones, who successfully prosecuted the Klan in Alabama. You hire Merrick Garland, you get slow and steady. Now, we just have to hope that’s enough to win the race.

