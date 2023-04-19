Yesterday's speech? Helping people or something.

Today's speech? Something about how Joe Biden's economic vision is better than dumb idiot MAGA House Republicans' economic vision. He's in Maryland somewhere.

Tomorrow? Probably some kind of Drag Queen Hunter Biden Hour with Bud Light refreshments.

WHITE HOUSE SUGGESTION: You should do some kind of Drag Queen Hunter Biden Hour with Bud Light refreshments.

Marjorie Taylor Greene would yell for days, totally worth it.

