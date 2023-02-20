It's been almost exactly a year since Vladimir Putin's Russia, the enemy of all good people in the world, invaded Ukraine in order to stroke Putin's sick fantasies about making Russia great again. And because it's Presidents' Day, Joe Biden, the president of the United States, decided to make a surprise visit to Ukraine to see Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine.

It makes sense. Zelenskyy is a hero for democracy and Ukraine is our ally. It's a striking visual. It's incredibly meaningful.

And as you can imagine, the world's vilest people are so angry about it. We're not going to spend a lot of time copy/pasting all the idiot Republicans whining that Biden went to Ukraine and not to East Palestine, Ohio. They themselves are copy/pasting that very original thought, because they all read from the same talking points, and because pretending to give a shit about the town where that derailment happened is their thing right now. It's boring.

Seditionist human wastebasket Marjorie Taylor Greene has had a bunch to say this morning. She is under a lot of mistaken impressions, notions she needs to be disabused from. For instance, that she is considered classy enough to make editorial comments on Zelenskyy's outfits. That she is an arbiter of what is or is not "insulting" to America.

“President’s Day 2023. Zelenskyy can’t even wear a tie as he greets the President of the United States. He gladly takes our money in sweat shirts and t-shirts, but Biden is dressed up. So insulting. America Last!!! ” — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸) 1676898096

In this next one it gets really weird. This person who literally sides with worthless domestic terrorists who tried to overthrow the government thinks she gets to say what "Americans" think about Joe Biden.

Of course it's unsurprising that she sneers at "Ukraine's government and war." Putin loves it, we are sure.

“This is incredibly insulting. Today on our President’s Day, Joe Biden, the President of the United States chose Ukraine over America, while forcing the American people to pay for Ukraine’s government and war. I can not express how much Americans hate Joe Biden.” — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸) 1676896968

After those, Greene flipped over to her personal Twitter account so she could REALLY get the anti-American seditionist shit going on Presidents' Day.

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are…” — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸) 1676900599

She's literally calling for conservative states to secede, for the country to break in to pieces. Golly, remember what happened last time the conservatives seceded? (Paste-eating Republican "historians" like Dinesh D'Souza can save their comments about DURRRRRRRRR ACTUALLY the Republicans freed the slaves. All educated people know the parties 100 percent switched places. )

Also, she says that "everyone I talk to says this." As if anybody Greene talks to is representative of good and patriotic Americans. And does she realize her own state is voting blue these days and would likely prefer to stick with the real America?

Anyway, enough of her.

Dumpy little stinker Ron DeSantis was on "Fox & Friends" this morning, also under the impression that he's got his finger on the pulse of "America." He said, "I and many Americans are thinking to ourselves, 'OK, he's very concerned about those borders halfway around the world. He's not done anything to secure our own borders here.'" We are sure Putin loves how DeSantis is reducing his genocidal war to a border dispute. (Bet Ron learned that one from Putin's primo sidepiece Tucker Carlson. )

“Ron DeSantis on Fox & Friends on Biden's visit to Ukraine: "I and many Americans are thinking to ourselves, Ok, he's very concerned about those borders halfway around the world. He's not done anything to secure our own borders here... we have a lot of problems accumulating here."” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1676904059

DeSantis paid lip service to criticizing Russia, while also suggesting we shouldn't give Ukraine a "blank check," as if Ukraine is ungrateful and we should tighten the purse strings to teach them who's boss or something. He also in this clip managed to shit on our NATO allies who are indeed worried about Russia invading.

But hey, if Republicans think that attacking Joe Biden for supporting democracy is the winning ticket, they are free to give that a try.

“DeSantis downplays the threat Russia poses to other countries: "I think it's important to point out, I mean, you know, the fear of Russia going into NATO countries and all that, and steamrolling, that has not even come close to happening."” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1676904059

This is what it's going to be. Biden doesn't care about the American border. Biden doesn't care about East Palestine. Biden doesn't care about America. He only cares about Ukraine.

Whatever.

America's last president tried to extort Ukraine into helping him steal the 2020 election, in exchange for protection from the country that's currently genociding it. That's leading to some interesting juxtapositions, as Ukraine welcomes a legitimate American president.

“This is the Zelenskiy adviser who previously had to deal with Rudy Giuliani's insane demand for Ukraine's president to announce a sham investigation of Biden and his son to get anti-tank weapons” — Robert Mackey (@Robert Mackey) 1676890352

Whew.

Anyway, Joe Biden is in Ukraine, and good people know that's a good thing.

Since Presidents' Day is for presidents and mattress sales, we'll let Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy have the last word. All these other seditionist shitheads can get bent.

“One year later, Kyiv stands. Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. America — and the world — stands with Ukraine. Рік потому Київ стоїть. Україна стоїть. Демократія стоїть. Америка – і світ – стоїть з Україною.” — President Biden (@President Biden) 1676899218

“Historic. Timely. Brave. I welcomed @POTUS in Kyiv as Russian full-scale aggression approaches its one-year mark. I am thankful to the U.S. for standing with Ukraine and for our strong partnership. We are determined to work together to ensure Ukraine’s victory.” — Володимир Зеленський (@Володимир Зеленський) 1676892663

