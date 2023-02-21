President Joe Biden is about to do a huge speech in Warsaw. Here is the White House's blurb:

President Biden delivers remarks ahead of the one year anniversary of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, addressing how the United States has rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy, and how we will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Notably, Vladimir Putin also just made a speech, though the White House says the two aren't related. Putin didn't make much news, aside from how he says he regrets to inform us that he's going to have to pull back from the New START nuclear arms treaty. Fam, was Putin a reliable treaty partner before all this?

In his speech Putin also lied a bunch and suggested the West started the war and basically said he's going to keep doing war to Ukraine. Oh, and he sounded like a common American Republican when he started babbling nonsense about the West normalizing pedophilia.

Whatever. Let's watch (and liveblog!) Joe Biden.

youtube.com

11: 29:Polish President Andrzej Duda has just wrapped up his remarks. And it's almost Biden time!



11: 34:Ed, is that what's happening? Wanna read that again?





Tweet: "WARSAW — The stage is set at the Royal Castle Gardens for @POTUS Biden’s speech on the eve of the start of the war in Ukraine."

11: 41:This setting is pretty badass.

BIDEN: One year ago the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv. Well I just fuckin' came from there and ...

He says a year ago there were a lot of questions. Would our allies stick together? Would we stand up for democracy? Says a year later we have the answers to all these questions and more.

11: 44:Biden says NATO is more unified than ever, and also gets in digs about how Putin has driven Sweden and Finland directly into joining NATO.



11: 46:Biden talks about how Poland has been here before, fighting for its freedom, and he mentions that the people of Belarus are engaged in the same fight. Interestingly, Putin's secret plan to quietly and without much of a fight annex Belarus just leaked. That country doesn't have a heroic president. It has a Putin puppet.



Anyway, back to the speech, Biden says autocrats only understand one word and it is NO.11

"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never."

11: 50:Biden puts a fine point on it: one year in, Ukraine is still free and independent.

Directly calls out Russia for using rape as a weapon of war and stealing Ukrainian children. CNN had quite a story the other day about the Russian woman who allegedly runs the scheme to steal Ukraine's children and traffick them to Russia. Just FYI.

11: 54:Biden goes through how heroic the response of Poland and Eastern Europe have been, and how people have banded together, but this really is historic and in-your-face. Biden is like 800 miles away from Putin's stinking rotten gross body, on the border of Belarus, on the border of Lithuania, on the border of that weirdo little section of Russia that's between Poland and Lithuania. And of course, he's on the border of Ukraine, which he visited yesterday.



Anyway, livestream being fucky for everybody else too?

12: 02:And it is over! Joe Biden said, " Ich bin ein Polish sausage!" and it was finished.



Just kidding, he did not say that, it would have been weird.

But you get the joke, right? Because JFK accidentally said he was a donut?

You don't get it.

