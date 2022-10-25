A federal appeals court has enjoined the administration's student debt relief. Teen Vogue, bless them, splains the lawsuits so far. (And KEEP APPLYING for that student loan relief regardless, at studentaid.gov!)

Justice Clarence Thomas to Senator Lindsey Graham's rescue! Aw that old sweetie bear! (NBC News)

Ted Cruz hid in a supply closet during the January 6 Capitol Riot, but it's all fine, those were patriots. (Guardian)

We are in the upside down. Lie as litmus test: Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake calls it 'disqualifying' for rival not to declare 2020 election 'stolen'. (CNN)

Yeah, those ballot drop box "observers" in Arizona? We've seen them before. Do some history with Heather Cox Richardson.

Trump Org civil fraud trial started yestertoday! (NBC News)

Dallas Morning News endorses Greg Abbott for Texas gov, because he "defends personal liberty," so you don't need to read that.

Sounds like Democratic candidates and leadership really are listening to (good) pollsters on the necessity of showing what they're doing about inflation, etc. As Celinda Lake et al. write, it's not that voters are actually blaming Joe Biden for inflation (which is itself shocking); they just, fairly, want to know what he and the Congress are doing about it. (The American Prospect)

Holy WOW:

From January 2021 to mid-2022, the net wealth of the bottom 20 percent of U.S. households jumped $1.23 trillion, translating into an average of roughly $43,000 per household after inflation. The net assets of the next 40 percent of households similarly increased by more than $2.04 trillion, which translates into an average of nearly $35,900 per household after inflation.

— Plus more at Washington Monthly

Should this cop have (maybe) (totally) stolen all those police guns and definitely sold Fentanyl to a teenager in a school parking lot, y/n? (Slate Report)

Ron DeSantis puts a bunch of Moms for Liberty on a new book-banning council to "retrain" librarians. Librarian friends, please report for your reeducation. — Daily Beast

Are you watching "House of the Dragon"? Me either! This lady says we are right! (LA Review of Books)

Leslie Jordan, a charming man (not a charming man like Morrissey, fuck that weird old racist). — Guardian interview from last year

Jerks! (The fourth guy I think I forgot already, but he's got a gun and is way fucking overreacting to the jerk family, is the jerk in his jerk story. Dude, even the cops told you you didn't need to "stand your ground" against teenagers in your pool.) (Factinate)

