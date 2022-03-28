During Donald Trump’s “Brian Kemp Sucks” hate rally Saturday, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was released from the attic like Mr. Rochester’s crazy first wife. She is the perfect representation of the GOP’s platform, which appears to be little more than "cruel bigotry with the emotional maturity of a grade-school bully."

She tried discussing actual policy for a minute with a standard recitation of GOP gibberish. After Republicans stomp Democrats in the 2022 midterms, she said, “You’re going to see a new Republican Party — a Republican Party that defends our nation’s borders, a Republican Party that finishes the wall, a Republican Party that saves this economy and stops this inflation [and] ridiculously high gas prices ... We’re going to drill oil right here in the U.S.A.”

What an absurdly silly person. She’s obviously more at home smearing LGBTQ people. She started into a repulsive rant against Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is harmless and normal and only a viable “target” because the GOP is a party of sick bigots.

GREENE: And you know what? Pete Buttigieg can take his electric vehicles and his bicycles and he and his husband can stay out of our girls’ bathrooms.

Greene begins with the implication that cycling and driving an electric vehicle will make you gay. Then she grossly suggests that Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, who’s a man because they are both gay, spend their free time stalking little girls in the bathroom. That single sentence is an overstuffed Chipotle burrito of stupidity and hate.

Pete and Chasten have a son and a daughter. They would take both with them into the men’s room, because normal parents have always taken their opposite sex children into the bathroom that’s appropriate for the adult parent. Greene has nothing but contempt for the LGBTQ community, which is consistent with the standard GOP position, but she doesn’t bother trying to hide it behind a superficial veneer of “family values.”

After insinuating that the Buttigiegs are pedophiles — how very QAnon of her! — she attacked University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas. Politicians who aren’t total monsters would celebrate the NCAA swimming champion rather than demonize her because she’s trans, but that’s where we are now. It makes me sick to even quote Greene’s remarks because she dead-names and misgenders a private citizen who’s done nothing to anyone other than exist.

GREENE: Yeah, and Lia Thomas? Lia’s going to remember his name is William, and he needs to go back to men’s swimming, because we’re going to kick the biological men out of the women’s sports.

Fuck you.

This isn’t just vicious. It’s a clear threat. Republicans are already passing anti-trans laws as part of their overall goal to criminalize trans identity in general. Greene and her fellow transphobes don’t give a shit about women’s sports or women’s athletes. Otherwise, they might occasionally mention the name Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who’s been rotting away in a Russian jail for weeks now.

Republicans aren’t going to build the dumbass wall or save the economy or magically lower gas prices by drilling for oil in our national parks. What they can do is make life miserable for vulnerable Americans. That’s all Republicans really have to show for the past 50 years.

Even Meghan McCain, who’s consistently awful, noted that "Trump supporters and GOP leadership have more of a problem with Liz Cheney than this freak.” It’s not as if Cheney supports LGBTQ rights — she voted against the Equality Act — but she’s not as openly bigoted. Maybe McCain and other Never Trumpers should admit that what the GOP base wants is open bigotry, in addition to bigoted policy. They want to live their bigoted truth out loud.

