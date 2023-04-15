For the last two weeks, the Right has been downright hysterical over because Bud Light did some spon con with transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney. This girl, who is just adorable and very funny, dressed up like Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany's and posted a 60-second video on Instagram about how she didn't know that March Madness was about sports and how Bud Light sent her a can with her face on it to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her Days of Girlhood series ...



... and they responded by taking out their assault rifles and blowing up cans of Bud Light.

Kid Rock says F**k Bud Light and F**k Anheuser-Busch then shoots cases of beer with MP5 style rifle www.youtube.com



A very normal reaction indeed!

Yesterday, Anheuser-Busch released a statement in response to the upset that, quite frankly, used a lot of words to say absolutely nothing.



As the CEO of a company founded in America’s heartland more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew.



We’re honored to be part of the fabric of this country. Anheuser-Busch employs more than 18,000 people and our independent distributors employ an additional 47,000 valued colleagues. We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere.



We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.



My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage.



I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors and others.

Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation.



In response, conservatives cried out desperately that this was not the "apology" they felt they were owed.



That they even issued a "Gosh, we didn't mean to hurt your feelings by doing some spon con with an influencer who has over 10 million followers on TikTok" missive is actually pretty gross, but it still wasn't enough for these people.

Earlier this week, noted plagiarizer Benny Johnson gave a detailed explanation of what he feels they would need in order to bring themselves to drink crappy beer again.

“Benny Johnson: "You will kneel before us and you will apologize. Until then, no Christian, no person of faith, no red blooded American -- if you have red blood in your veins, then you do not buy a Bud Light product"” — Jason Campbell (@Jason Campbell) 1681317381

He said:

And so, we must punish those people. We have to penalize them. We have to have it hurt for it to not happen again. And while we still have power in this country, which we do – we have the majority of the power. The transgender population is like zero zero point one – point zero zero one, correction, percent of the population. If you're going to appeal to them, fine. There's going to be a suffering that happens. You are going to hurt by doing that and we need more of it. And I'm sick of these conservatives saying, why are you wasting your time on this? I'm wasting my time on this because these people are demanding something that I will not give them. The agency to raise my children, the agency to believe in my God and to believe in my faith, and the capacity to say with a clear voice that biological reality is true. Fact is fact. Two plus two equals four. You will not take it away from me as long as I am standing here and breathing. You will not take it away from my children. And if you dare to try and inject that further into the brands that I love, then consider those brands dead. And so I am 100% on the bandwagon.



Do not ever buy a Bud Light product again, a Budweiser product again. Be done. Extract pain. And wait for that company to apologize. Watch them grovel -- they must fire everyone, get down on their knees, apologize, disavow. Disavow. Then we can have a conversation. Then we can get started. That's it. That's what you will do. You will kneel before us and you will apologize. Until then, no, Christian, no person of faith, no red blooded American – if you have red blood in your veins that you do not buy a Bud Light product. The end. The end.



What a very normal and well-adjusted human being he is!

The fact is, no one, including Budweiser, told him how to raise his kids outside of maybe not letting them bully other children while they are at school, no one told him he can't believe in God — no one even told him that he can't believe that trans people don't exist. It's a weird thing to believe, because they clearly do exist, but he's welcome to believe any stupid thing he wants. A beer company advertising to a different demographic does not change that. Other people existing and possibly drinking beer does not change that. Just like I am able to think he is an asshole regardless of what any corporation may have to say about it.

The thing to note about this whole situation, however, is how open Johnson and others were about why they took such issue with Mulvaney's video. The issue for them was that they felt "disrespected," which is an unbelievably strange reaction to have to an advertising spot.

I've certainly been disturbed by ad campaigns my own self before. Hell, I've even been disturbed by Bud Light campaigns before, like that time they printed "The perfect beer for removing 'no' from your vocabulary for the night" on the side of cans. That was pretty offensive. And rapey.







Still, I can't even begin to fathom the idea of being upset that a beer brand "disrespected me" by advertising to people I dislike. Granted, I don't drink beer and there isn't a group of people I dislike based on how they were born, but it's an unusual head space to try to get into. Like, I literally just found out that the founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills is supposedly a big Putin supporter or is at least friends with a big far-right Putin supporter and I am pretty bummed because I live for ABH eyeshadow palettes — but I don't feel like, personally disrespected by this development. I'm not going to rush out and buy any more of them, but her politics, if they are bad, have nothing to do with my self-esteem or the way I feel about myself.

For these people, it clearly does!

The reason they're upset is clear. This whole thing is a symbol to them, it's proof that they don't have the social power they believe they are entitled to, the kind of power that makes them feel whole. Yes, they don't like trans people, but more than that, they want the power to be able to say "These people are no good, don't talk to them, don't associate with them, freeze them out of society," and to have others go along with that. They want the power to keep trans people in the closet for fear that they will be frozen out of society. That they have no control over this situation and no one really cares what they think is what is galling them.

I always suspect, personally, that these people never figured out "how to be cool" after middle school. Like, they were able to get popular at one point by making fun of people who were different and as soon as everyone else grew up and started skeeving that kind of behavior, they just didn't know what to do with themselves. They didn't know how to connect to other people or make people laugh or were never able to find any other way to interact with the world at large aside from abject cruelty. They can't separate "respect" from fear.

We don't have that. We don't have the voice inside our heads telling us that if we're not better than someone else than we are nothing — and thank goodness for that, because it sounds like an exhausting and miserable way to live.

