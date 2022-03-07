Is former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr flogging a book so he can rehabilitate his reputation? Or is he rehabilitating his reputation so he can flog his stupid book?

This is not a chicken-and-egg question, because the answer is, we do not give a fuck and no one should be platforming this disgusting asshole. We were all there, we all saw what he did, and he should not be afforded the opportunity to pretend he was one of the good guys. And yet, here he is on MSNBC with Lester Holt, on NPR this morning, on "Today" with Savannah Guthrie. Good morning, liberals!

“I was pretty content with the administration until the election,” Barr told Guthrie. “But after the election, he went off the rails.”

Because extorting the leader of a foreign country for dirt on your electoral opponent by withholding congressionally allocated defense funds is hunky-freakin'-dory with ol' Bill Barr. Which we already knew, because we watched him bury the IG whistleblower complaint on Trump's perfect call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the DOJ's criminal division, in defiance of federal law.

We saw him spew lies about planeloads of antifa protestors flying from city to city fucking shit up. We saw him pretend mail-in ballots virtually guaranteed there would be massive fraud. We watched him dummy up memo after memo justifying blanket defiance of congressional oversight and an imperial presidential privilege. We watched him blow up the case against Michael Flynn and reduce Roger Stone's requested sentence to a slap on the wrist. We saw him investigate Hillary Clinton's email server until October of 2019 . We saw him dispatch John Durham to find something, anything wrong with the Russia investigation. We saw him sic the DOJ on Trump's enemies, suing both John Bolton , who had an obligation to protect classified data, and Melania's former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff , who most certainly did not. We saw him order the teargassing of peaceful protestors so Trump could molest a Bible at a church for a photo op.

We could go on until we ran out of pixels, but we don't have to because you were all there, too! So you are also probably not down for a bunch of soft focus interviews with a guy who spent two straight years running interference for a lunatic who ran the White House like the world's least organized crime family, but alleges he took a principled stand when it came to doing an actual coup.

"After the election, he didn't seem to listen to anybody except a group of sycophants who were telling him what he wanted to hear," he complains in his book.

"I do think he was responsible in the broad sense of that word, in that it appears that part of the plan was to send this group up to the Hill," he added for Holt, speaking of the Capitol attack. "I think the whole idea was to intimidate Congress. And I think that that was wrong.'

Not that he would do anything about it, he hastened to add, saying "I haven't seen anything to say he was legally responsible for it in terms of incitement."

To Guthrie's credit, she did push back on some of Barr's more self-serving excuses.

“Why didn’t you speak out more forcefully, right then and there, having told the president it’s BS?” Guthrie asked about Trump's bogus claims of electoral fraud, according to Mediaite .

“Why didn’t you say more right then and there to the American people about it?” she demanded, noting that he'd supplied Trump with that slavering resignation letter in December of 2020, when Trump's efforts to overturn the election were in high gear.

Barr replied that he didn't have to push back on Trump, since the election was over already and he never dreamed things would get so out of hand.

When asked about his gross mischaracterization of the Mueller Report, pretending that it exonerated Trump because it didn't charge him with a crime, when the premise was always that the DOJ couldn't indict a sitting president and must instead defer to Congress, he stuck with his old dishonest tricks.

"This was not a summary of the report," he insisted. "It was a description of his bottom-line conclusions. I stuck with the bottom line. You say guilty or not guilty.'

No, you fucking don't, not when you're the Special Counsel charged with making an in-depth report to Congress.

Trump is having his predictable tantrum and saying Democrats "broke [Barr] like a trainer breaks a horse" in a letter to Lester Holt obtained by Axios:

Bill Barr was a big disappointment to me as Attorney General, he was afraid to act, and usually didn't. Even the Mueller investigation, which came out with a finding of NO COLLUSION, should have gone much faster, especially after knowing all of the information that was available and already at their disposal. As everyone now knows, my campaign was SPIED on, and Bill Barr did nothing about it. Comey, McCabe, the Two Lovers, and everyone all the way up and down knew what was happening, but Barr didn't want to “upset the apple cart.”



I would imagine that if the book is anything like him, it will be long, slow, and very boring.

Blah blah blah.

To which Bill Barr responds that he will definitely be voting for Trump if he is the nominee in 2024 because "the greatest danger to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic Party."

BARR: Because I believe the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by Democrats, it's inconceivable to me I wouldn't vote for the GOP nominee GUTHRIE: Even if he lied about the election and threatened democracy, better than a Democrat?pic.twitter.com/xiUFbfMGns — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1646665053

Uh, no, we will not be reading this asshole's book, thank you very much. The two of these assholes can go jump in a lake, with or without votes.

[ NPR / Mediaite / Daily Mail ]



