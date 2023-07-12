Georgia state Rep. Mesha Mainor from Atlanta has ditched the Democratic Party and joined the Republicans, who spent the past few years making it harder for people like her to vote. We're sure she has her reasons, so let's strap on our hip waders and dig deeper into why she betrayed her constituents. (Mainor's district is almost 50 percent Black and so Democratic that she ran unopposed in the general election.)

Mainor tweeted Tuesday morning, "My name is Rep. Meisha Mainor and today I made the decision to leave the Democrat Party. I represent a blue district in the city of Atlanta so this wasn’t a political decision for me. It was a a MORAL one. I will NEVER apologize for being a black woman with a mind of my own."

Wait, she's already calling her former political home the "Democrat Party"? That certainly demonstrates her independent thinking.



Mainor claimed at a press conference outside the Georgia Capitol that mean Democrats “relentlessly tried to sabotage every single thing that I have done for District 56” and “publicly slandered me in every way imaginable.”

“I thought it was OK to not agree with those things as a Democrat. But they told me, ‘You know what, those are values we just don’t have,’” Mainor said. Standing next to her was state Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon, a far-right MAGA election denier — those are some of the "values" Democrats don't share. However, Mainor is particularly pissed about Democratic opposition to a "school choice" bill from April that failed in the House. Perhaps indicating future events, Mainor was the lone Democrat to support to bill while 16 Republicans from rural districts voted against it. School choice is an admittedly complicated issue for many Black people, so perhaps it was a bit much when white state Sen. Josh McLaurin openly supported a primary challenge over her position.



There are also more personal issues surrounding her rejection of the party, specifically her 2022 lawsuit against Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr., Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and the county for allegedly violating her civil rights in a case regarding a former campaign worker who stalked her.

From the AP:

Willis claimed Arrington, who was the man’s defense attorney, improperly used his position as a commissioner to get a favorable plea deal for the stalker. Mainor also alleged Willis didn’t adequately investigate the crime before offering the plea deal. U.S. District Judge Sarah Geraghty dismissed the case in March, ruling that the alleged actions couldn’t constitute a civil rights violation even if she accepted all of Mainor’s claims.

Mainor went into further detail about her decision in a statement to her new besties at Fox News Digital.

"When I decided to stand up on behalf of disadvantaged children in support of school choice, my Democrat colleagues didn’t stand by me.”

Democrats support public education. That’s a far less odious a litmus test than “willingness to coup for Trump.” However, she's consistently on book with “Democrat colleagues” and “Democrat Party.” She really paid attention during onboarding. Note that she delivers the right-wing victim persecution complex note perfect.

"They crucified me. When I decided to stand up in support of safe communities and refused to support efforts to defund the police, they didn’t back me. They abandoned me."

She’s obviously lying when she claims that elected Georgia Democrats want to “defund the police.” Classic Republican!

"For far too long, the Democrat Party has gotten away with using and abusing the black community," she added. "For decades, the Democrat Party has received the support of more than 90% of the black community. And what do we have to show for it?"



The easiest answer is Sen. Raphael Warnock instead of living brain donor Herschel Walker. Then there's all her supposed priorities from her web site, including mental health, the environment, domestic violence, voting rights, homelessness, and labor rights.

Mainor's Judas move is somewhat history making: She's now the only Black Republican in the state Legislature, and she's the first Black Republican woman to ever serve in the Georgia General Assembly. She probably qualifies for a commemorative Clarence Thomas coffee mug. However, unlike that North Carolina turncoat Tricia Cotham, her sudden defection won't upset the balance of power. Republicans will now have a 102 to 78 advantage over Democrats in the House.

Arguably, a significant amount of political fundraising is based on party identity more than individual appeal. It's not as if there's much policy overlap these days among Republicans and Democrats at the state and national level. Mainor's constituents thought they were backing a Democrat. Instead, they wound up with a shameless fraud.

