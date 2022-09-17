Welcome to a Saturday bonus chat! Yr. Sunday Show scribe Michael and I are two geeky guys of color who enjoy Disney films, Star Wars, and superheroes, and according to right-wing trolls online, we've ruined their childhoods and ignored rigorous peer-reviewed mermaid science.

Guilty as charged!

Michael and I discuss why a nation that intentionally subdued Black and Brown people under its imperialistic yoke should probably not hang a "whites only" sign on its collective folklore.

The fun starts at 1 pm PT/4 pm ET. Yes, this was pre-recorded but please yell at us as if we're actually here right now. We might even join the chat! Don't forget to like, share, subscribe, and all the goodies.

