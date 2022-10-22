Yesterday, the phrase "Angel of Death" was trending on Twitter for a hot minute — not because some nurse somewhere got caught giving people hot shots, but because some guy named Bo Polny announced at Michael Flynn's ReAwakening Tour that said "Angel of Death" was going to come and murder all of the Democrats as well as Lindsey Graham, Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp, and Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.



And how does this Bo Polny person know the Angel of Death/God's hit list? It is unclear! According to his LinkedIn bio, he generally makes Biblical prophecies about cryptocurrency and perhaps he came across it at some point while doing that.

Newport, California-based Bo Polny is an accomplished cycles analyst in the Gold, Silver, and Cryptocurrency markets. He is the founder and face behind Gold 2020 Forecast, a popular YouTube channel with over 5 million views, and has been featured on CNBC's Crypto Trader and USA Watchdog. Bo is most well-known for his use of Daniel's Timeline, a Biblical timeline that has been linked to numerous events throughout history, to make predictions on the movement of cryptocurrency and precious metals. For more information on Bo Polny and his incredible market analysis, make sure to visit his website, https: //bopolny.com .

Yes, make sure to do that.

These days it's hard to get het up about weird Jesus people talking about how God is going to murder all of their enemies and put Trump back in office. It happens so often. They're all saying it. I can find you ten "prophets" right now saying the same thing. Here's one with pink hair explaining that she knows this due to her discussions with the "Court of Heaven."

What I do find interesting is that his big plan involves ... student loan cancellation?

“At the QAnon conference today headlined by Eric Trump and Michael Flynn, the speaker says the ‘Angel of Death’ is coming for various govt officials, and God is reinstating Trump to the presidency by the end of the year.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1666374226

The angel of death is coming to visit these people. These people are going down. These people who control the world think that they are Pharaohs. The present-day Pharaohs soon you shall never see again. This is coming with the greatest wealth transfer in human history. Gold and silver are gonna explode in value. Giving wealth to the church, to you, so that you can prosper all those around you. Because everything, when God’s Kingdom comes in abundance and overflow — all debts! Who has credit cards, mortgages, student loans, they will be canceled!

Big cheers from the audience on that last line.

So basically what he's saying here is that the Angel of Death is going to come and kill Democrats (mostly) and then Jesus/God is gonna come back and do ... almost exactly what Democrats have been trying to do for the last two years? Like the big prize for these people is that they get the things they explicitly voted against? Does Jesus/God also have a plan for family leave and childcare and ... dare we say it ... universal health care?

Hell, with all this talk of straight up wealth distribution, this guy is making Jesus/God sound like an outright socialist.

Now, some people are going to look at this and think "See — we told you, horseshoe theory!" But horseshoe theory is a stupid idea that strident moderates came up with in order to claim that people who want to actually do things to make things better for people are somehow the exact same as neo-Nazis. What is real, however sadly, is that most of these people have absolutely no actual idea what the Left stands for, other than eating babies.

Personally I find it quite telling that the Right has to resort to all of these bizarre conspiracy theories to get people to vote Republican. It's almost as if they know that things like "student debt cancellation" are so appealing to people that they are exactly what they imagine Jesus would do upon his return, so they have to go around screaming about trans people and baby eating and up-to-the-moment-of-birth abortions so that these people are not tempted to go and vote for things that would vastly improve their quality of life.

OPEN THREAD!

