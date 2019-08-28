Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Swampay's avatar
Swampay
Aug 16, 2023

Sometimes I have to remind myself, it's not the masculinity, it's the toxic that's bad. Sometimes I'm embarrassed to be a cis white male American human. Except the human part. I'ma hold on to that as tightly as I can.

You maroons go find some other way to measure your tiny funny shaped disgusting dicks besides "who can fuck up the planet the most" or whatever the game you're playing is called.

Reply
Share
President Rufus T. Firefly's avatar
President Rufus T. Firefly
Aug 16, 2023

We have to get him to inject more courtesy into his remarks.

Reply
Share
236 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture