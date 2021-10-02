People on the Right are always crying that everything is a false flag, that anyone doing anything bad while dressed as a Trump supporter is actually Antifa, that everyone who disagrees with them is a crisis actor, that politicians are sending secret messages to each other through pictures of their dogs on Twitter (I wish that was a joke, it's not a joke ) — and really, it is hard not to wonder who on earth would have the time or energy to bother with that nonsense.

Well, apparently someone would, and did, and that person is Ivan Harrison Hunter of Boerne, Texas, pictured above. Except rather than being a nefarious, Soros-check-collecting, anti-fascist, Harrison is a Boogaloo Boi plead guilty this week to shooting up a Minneapolis police station while trying to pass himself off as a BLM protester angry about George Floyd's death.

Hunter has been charged with one count of rioting, the sentencing guidelines for which suggest he will serve between 37 and 46 months in federal prison.

Via Minneapolis Public Radio:

Hunter admitted that he fired 13 rounds from an AK-47-style rifle into the 3rd precinct police station on May 28, 2020, as other rioters looted and set fire to the building after police evacuated . No one was struck by the gunfire.



After shooting at the building, Hunter was recorded on video high-fiving another person and yelling "Justice for Floyd!" Investigators matched the skull mask Hunter was wearing in the video to a photo on his Facebook page.



Prosecutors say Hunter came to Minneapolis in the days following Floyd's murder after corresponding on Facebook with Michael Solomon of New Brighton, Minn., and Benjamin Teeter of Hampstead, N.C. The men had been part of the "Boogaloo Bois," a group that exploits tensions to further violence.



You may recall Solomon and Teeter from the time they tried to join forces with and sell weapons to an FBI agent posing as a member of Hamas. He was also reportedly in touch with Air Force Staff Sgt./Boogaloo Boi/Murderer Steven Carrillo, as we noted when he was first arrested in October of last year.

Then, just a few hours after the precinct was set on fire, Hunter started texting with California Boogaloo Boi Steven Carrillo, who had just killed a Federal Protective Services Officer in Oakland, and who would shoot and kill a sheriff's deputy in Santa Cruz only five days later. He asked Carrillo for money and recommended he consider going after police buildings.



"I did better," Carrillo replied.

Another Boogaloo Boi, Aaron Caleb Swenson, was recently sentenced to 50 years in prison for the attempted murder of a police officer — so Hunter got off pretty light, considering.

The Boogaloo Bois/Boys are an extremist group known for their fondness for Hawaiian print (because "Big Luau" is one of their special secred code words) and their desire to push society towards a second Civil War. Some of them want a full on race war, others just want to overthrow the government because they think it is doing tyranny to them. They have been kicked off of most parts of the internet and, thankfully, have not been heard from much since the January 6 insurrection.

The Booglaoo Bois are not the only far-right group in the news right now. The El Mirage Police Department announced this week that Thomas Christopher Retzlaff, was murdered earlier this month. Retzlaff had allegedly been targeted for "a surveillance and assassination plot" by Jason Van Dyke. a former Proud Boy who previously represented the group as an attorney.

Via Phoenix New Times:

On September 1, 2021, El Mirage Police Department officers discovered 55-year-old Thomas Christopher Retzlaff dead at his home with unspecified "fatal injuries" after responding to a welfare check requested by his wife, according to agency spokesperson Timothy Mason. The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner later ruled the death a homicide.



In recent years, Retzlaff had been entangled in a vicious and convoluted legal battle with Jason Van Dyke, a Texas-based attorney who is a former Proud Boys member and once served as the group's lawyer .



Van Dyke filed a $100 million libel lawsuit in federal court in 2018 accusing Retzlaff of falsely calling him a Nazi and a pedophile in blog posts. Retzlaff had also filed bar complaints against Van Dyke in an attempt to derail his potential job as a prosecutor in the Victoria County District Attorney's Office, according to a report by The Daily Beast .



After leaving the Proud Boys, Van Dyke allegedly tried and failed to join the Neo-Nazi extremist group The Base last year, although he denies he is the person who sounds just like him and shares many of his personal details in a recording obtained by VICE.

Van Dyke says he has not been associated with the group for more than two years and had nothing to do with Retzlaff's death, although he did celebrate his death with whiskey and steak, according to The Daily Beast .

