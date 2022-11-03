Earlier we noted that some white conservative wiggle-weenuses were VERY MAD SO MAD that people keep acting like the rightwing terrorist who home-invaded the Pelosi residence looking to assassinate Nancy Pelosi and who beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer was somehow like the thousands of rightwing terrorists who invaded the US Capitol on January 6, 2001, looking to ... * checks notes* ... assassinate Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence and overthrow the 2000 election.

EARLIER! Oath Keeper Loser After January 6: Wouldn't It Be Great If We'd Killed Nancy Pelosi?

How is that fair? What do they have in common besides 1) white and 2) rightwing and 3) politically motivated terrorism and 4) desire to kill Nancy Pelosi and 5) unhinged brain-addled fuckloons and 6) hate democracy and 7) yelled WHERE'S NANCY?

Who among us has not yelled "Where's Nancy?" especially when we were looking for somebody named Nancy? Is everybody who looks for Nancy a terrorist? If we went to Nancy Kerrigan's house and said "WHERE'S NANCY" would the Deep State have something to say about it? What if your mom's name was Nancy? Will that get you put on Joe Biden's LIST?

We'll let Brian Kilmeade from "Fox & Friends" take over asking the stupidest fucking questions in the world, as he bitched and moaned this morning about tyrant Joe Biden's big fascist "Do Votes Instead Of Rightwing Terrorism" speech, because he was mad that Joe Biden said both the Pelosi terrorist and the 1/6 terrorists said "Where's Nancy?" (Hit the link in the tweet below if you want to watch it so bad.)

“No words left- Fox news literally defending MAGA TERRORISM: Brian Kilmeade Mocks Biden's Democracy Speech: 'Where's Nancy Is Nothing Perilous' — That's What a FedEx Guy Asks! https://t.co/o4CnMsyeU2 via @mediaite” — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@(((DeanObeidallah)))) 1667478196



You bring up Donald Trump, January 6th and Paul Pelosi and saying they turned the words ‘where’s Nancy?’ That’s the same thing FedEx guy says when he needs a signature. ‘Where’s Nancy’ is nothing perilous. That’s what you do when you are looking for Nancy. There’s no two things that are together. That guy, the nudist, Black Lives Matter enthusiast, pride flag owner, living in a bus who sexually abused his children has nothing to do with January 6th. Has nothing to do with Donald Trump, has everything to do with the crime in San Francisco and the illegal immigrants who overstayed their Visa.

Is the FedEx guy a terrorist now when he is asking for your signature?

Now, you might be thinking that if the FedEx guy broke into your house in the middle of the night to deliver you hammers onto your skull, then the FedEx guy asking for your signature could be considered perilous. Likewise, if the FedEx guy had stormed the Capitol on January 6 using a flagpole as a weapon and caused the death of Capitol Police officers, just because he was so fucking intent on Nancy Pelosi signing for a package what had been overnighted to her.

We guess context could matter here.

But they are so obsessed with this guy not being a rightwinger, even though he is obviously a rightwinger, even though he is totally one of them. Tucker Carlson has been obsessed with trying to make him some kind of leftie, even though the criminal complaint and the dude's confession make pretty clear (100 percent clear) he's huffing MAGA paint.

OBSESSED! Tucker Cannot Believe Berkeley Hippies These Days, Hurting Poor Paul Pelosi With Hammers

And here is poor Brian Kilmeade, reduced to arguing out of context that Joe Biden is branding anybody who asks where Nancy is as a MAGA terrorist. "That's what you do when you are looking for Nancy." Something something San Francisco values illegal immigrants!

And Kilmeade thinks somehow arguing that the guy is a nudist makes him ... not a MAGA terrorist? Okeydoke, sport. Seriously, Kilmeade really emphasized "nudist," and also "sexually abused his children," as if that makes him less likely to be a conservative, to which we reply hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.

Eat all the shit, rightwing losers, this one's yours, just like pretty much all of them are yours, just like literally everything that sucks about America is yours.

OPEN THREAD.

[ Mediaite / via JoeMyGod ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!

Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?