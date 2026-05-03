Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
1hEdited

A wonderful reminder that most Americans love our Canadian neighbors, we’re just in a fucking abusive relationship right now with Trump and working on getting out of that without getting killed.

Reply
Share
1 reply
freakishlystrong's avatar
freakishlystrong
1h

We're not a nation of hateful assholes. We're a nation being held hostage by a minority of hateful assholes. Help us, O Canada!

Reply
Share
1 reply
128 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture