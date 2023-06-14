Welcome to Miami. We asked Dominic to show you around.



Domenic Santana, 61, of Miami, speaks with reporters in front of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 ahead of former president Donald Trump's arraignment on charges of espionage. "Enough is enough," Santana said of Trump. "He's got a cult following," Santana said. "I grew up in New York, in the school of rats," Santana says, "and I know a rat when I smell one. ... The worst he's going to get is house arrest. Let's hope it's not the White House." Santana was eventually escorted away from he courthouse by police who feared for his safety after Trump supporters began accosting him. Upon Trump's arrival, Santana was detained by police after attempting to run in front of the motorcade.



Donald Trump supporter Bob Kunst, 81, of Miami, sits in front of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Knust wanted to protest "insane, fascist policies coming from the Demo-rat party," and is upset Republicans aren't "fighting back." A die-hard Trump supporter, Kunst does not like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he criticized for attacking LGBTQ people in Florida. "[Florida is] the holy land for gay people," Kunst says, adding, "A license to discriminate leads to a license to murder. And once you open that door..."



Esperanza Quant, a refugee from Nicaragua, yells about socialist governments to a throng of reporters assembled in front of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 for the arraignment of Donald Trump on charges of espionage and obstruction of justice. Quant called US President Joe Biden a socialist, insisting that his presidency was secretly a third term for Barack Obama, and said Americans don't understand what happens in socialist governments.



Reporters and supporters of former president Donald Trump mass outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Early in the morning, the scene was calm and dominated by dozens of news crews from all over the world. Around 11 a.m., dozens of Trump supporters began to arrive, some via a chartered bus that left from a Walmart parking lot in Orlando. Though many supporters mostly ignored members of the press, a number of agitators repeatedly harassed reporters, photographers, and smaller news crews. Concerned over a number of threats circulating through social media, a number of larger news crews hired private security to guard field studios and personal belongings. Throngs of crews arrived days in advance to set up tents, lighting, and sound equipment along the shaded north side of the courthouse grounds.



Xavier Presley, 67, of Miami, shows one of dozens of letters he intends to mail conservative politicians, including Supreme Court justices, governors, and members of Congress, while protesting outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Federal Courthouse as former president Donald Trump is arraigned on charges of espionage and obstruction of justice. "I'm just having fun," Presley says, ignoring the jeers of Trump supporters. "I have degrees in cooking and physical education," Presley boasts, adding that he cooked for former presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush while working at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas.



A traveling Trump supporter dressed as Uncle Sam points into the crowd outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.



Kari Lake speaks to reporters outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A staunch supporter of gun rights, Lake often travels with a large private security detail that limits access to supporters and press.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks to reporters outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. While touring the scene, Francis, a Republican, was accosted by supporters of indicted former president Donald Trump, who hurled salacious and conspiratorial allegations, and criticized him over rumors he intends to announce his own 2024 presidential run.



Osmany Estrada, center, 35 of Miami, carries a pig's severed head impaled on a large wooden spike. Wrapped in an American flag, Estrada is protesting the arraignment of former president Donald Trump outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Estrada claims the severed head is an homage to Animal Farm and Lord of the Flies, adding, "They were about politics."



A phalanx of state troopers gets ready to lead a motorcade containing former president Donald Trump from the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A high security presence of state and local police prevented the press, supporters, and protesters from capturing images of Trump as he entered and exited the courthouse.



New York Times journalist Glenn Thrush, left, walks past a pile of trash left by members of the media and Trump supporters outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. While a number of news crews and supporters attempted to keep the grounds free of litter and debris, others simply threw half-empty bottles of water on the ground with coffee cups and fast-food wrappers.



Off-duty members of the Miami Police Department carry riot shields to police cruisers following the arraignment of former US president Donald Trump at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.



Luis Garcia, 57, of South Florida, stands in front of camera crews waiting to see if lawyers for former president Donald Trump will address the crowd assembled outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after Trump was arraigned on charges of espionage and obstruction of justice. A 28-year member of the fire and rescue service, retired US Marine, and self-described lifelong Republican, Garcia left the party in 2015 because of Trump's candidacy. Garcia describes himself as a "middle of the road person," and complains about the acceptance of political extremism. Wearing a firefighter's union shirt, Garcia is a supporter of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Garcia says that he showed up to the courthouse let people know, "One or two of us aren't afraid to be a visible minority," noting the wide support for Trump within the fire and rescue and law enforcement communities. Garcia calls Trump "a criminal sociopath" who has "torn us apart."

