Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vincent's avatar
Vincent
3h

I'm not a huge AI booster but one job that can be 100% outsourced to AI is writing Thomas Friedman columns.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
3h

The burning hatred I have for the ass who endlessly pushed for the Iraq War that killed my son knows no bounds. The chicken who went on TV repeatedly and said "we need to hit Sadaam and hit him hard" and then continually wrote in the Screw York Times that "six more months" was needed for victory in Iraq over and over again year after year...and it got to the point that Atrios over at Eschaton coined the term "Friedman Unit" or just simply "F.U." when that bloated buffoon continued to do his "F.U." "six more months" crap.

Hell is too good a place for that Presstitute. And as for that corporate propaganda rag he writes for...Karma is coming for Pinchy Sulzberger and his Presstitute Posse...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
245 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture