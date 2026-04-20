Wonkette

Wonkette

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Ambiance Chaser's avatar
Ambiance Chaser
5h

Ok, I totally I did not have "Penn and Teller argue before the Supreme Court" card in my Apocalypse is Coming You Idiots BINGO . . .

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SunMoonStars's avatar
SunMoonStars
5h

JFC I don't know what to do with this. Texas is a huge shit hole and all their R fuckedupness.

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