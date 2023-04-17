Alas, Kyrsten Sinema of the Sinema Party is probably running for re-election, and she has reportedly raised $2.1 million in the first three months of 2023. This is well below the fundraising haul of actual Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, who after announcing his Senate challenge in late January pulled in a reported $3.7 million before the end of March.

That’s a justly embarrassing showing by an incumbent senator, who hasn’t even been indicted for any major felonies. She just sucks.

The good folks at Replace Sinema valiantly dug into “Sinema's FEC filing so you don't have to.” The results from the deep dive are wild: Of the $2.1 million raised, only $5536 came from small donors who contributed less than $200. That is a pathetic level of support from people who’d actually vote. We still have something close to a democracy, so our senators aren’t selected by the winner at a blind auction.

Journalist Matthew Chapman tweeted Saturday, "Frankly, if a sitting U.S. senator can't raise more than $5,500 from small-dollar donors in a whole quarter, I have to wonder how easy it's even going to be for her to get the required signatures to get an independent ballot line."

Fortunately for Sinema, she has friends in low places but with deep pockets.

Replace Sinema reveals that just three private equity firms contributed more than $530,000 to Sinema's fundraising total.

The top 1, 2, and 3 private equity firms in the world also happen to be Kyrsten Sinema's three largest contributors. What a coincidence!



Blackstone: $286,850



The Carlyle Group: $196,400



KKR: $53,700



And that's just for the first quarter of the year.

These firms might find that giving Sinema lots of money can influence her Senate vote more easily than it can persuade Arizonans to re-elect her. Sinema’s approval rating is still abysmal. So you might as well train puppies with this cash unless you can improve her public image or — a more likely goal — smear Gallego’s.

Here are a few more numbers from Sinema's first quarter filing: $231,000 from corporate PACS, at least $27,400 from lobbyists, and at least $13,000 from the both-sides brigade at No Labels. Those centrist creeps seem hellbent on costing Democrats a Senate seat and even handing the entire presidential election to Donald Trump.

“A few more tidbits from Sinema's Q1 filing: - $31,100 from Comcast and Verizon - at least $20K from pharma PACs, including Merck, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, and others - oil & gas checks from Exxon, Duke, PG&E and others - $6600 from Anthony Scaramucci (yes, that one)” — Replace Sinema (@Replace Sinema) 1681517340

She also received the $3,300 maximum from Anthony Scaramucci. That’s almost as many Scaramuccis as small donors.



Gallego has shown a great deal of leadership recently, especially when he bravely discussed his past mental health struggles during an ABC news interview. Meanwhile, Sinema has been on her usual self-promotion tour. She laughably turned up at a border security event with a group of Republican Congress members, which she claimed was “bipartisan,” but that’s only true if you consider her a Democrat, which she’s not. You don’t get to toot your bipartisan horn when you are literally no longer a member of either political party.

Sinema’s donors aren’t all that “bipartisan” either. These are Republican-affiliated groups and Wall Street big-wigs. Although Republican and independent voters tolerate her slightly more than Democrats, her overall approval rating is still underwater. She can't win. She can only sabotage the Senate race for Democrats.

And speaking of sabotage: Democrats are looking to replace an ailing Dianne Feinstein on the Senate Judiciary Committee so they can continue confirming President Joe Biden's judicial picks. This would require unanimous consent or at least 60 votes, and Republicans are predictably insisting on Sinema or nothing — always a tough call, personally. Sinema obviously can’t be trusted as far as the nearest door.

