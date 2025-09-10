Wonkette

Wonkette

Jeanne Ewert
6h

My daughter was in a massive car accident in June, smashed into by a guy who was allegedly texting and factually failed to notice "for some reason" that the entire Interstate had come to a standstill except him. When the dust settled, it involved four cars and five sets of insurance (she was in a rental that was separately insured from her regular car insurance). She was hospitalized at a major university hospital in the ICU for 3 days and the trauma ward for 2 more and her bill is well into six figures. The insurance was (is) a nightmare. For about a month I had a hospital threatening to put a lien on my house if we did not cough up this six figure amount. I didn't sleep at night, not just because I was caring for her, but because I was pretty sure an accident that was not her fault and already took out her whole summer and her long-term health, was going to destroy our family financially. We have good jobs, all three of us. We have every insurance you can imagine. And none of them were working for us. When it finally cleared up, this week, after months of frantic phone calls to many lawyers and many insurance people, I had the first decent night's sleep in months. We should not have to live this way.

Heidi L 🇵🇸 🇺🇦
6h

The single reason we do not have single-payer health care in this country is that our current f'd up system is too profitable to too many important people. Full stop.

