A recently posted video that engages a couple of related points. Most important, when considering how to respond to these fascists, is to understand "mythic truth".

If we try to argue them out of their beliefs, we reinforce those beliefs. This is because they believe in "truth" that exists outside of reality, in the sense of reality as quotidian, observable fact. In their understanding, because reality changes so often and in sometimes unpredictable ways, it is not really "true". "Truth" has to be immutable, permanent, completely independent of pesky and messy reality. "The Truth" is what they know. Any evidence you offer to the contrary is simply proof that reality is too messy to be trusted.

In the Trump variant of fascism, it is "the truth" that immigrants are poisoning the country and trying to change it to be something far worse than it should be. They are attempting to subvert the natural order where white people are on top, and white men are on the tippy-top. This hierarchy is "the truth"- it is a "fact" that has existed for all time and will exist for all time, and any attempt to change it is an attempt to deny "the truth". Yes, you may have extensive citations of non-white and non-male people doing the things "the truth" says only white men can do, but that only confirms that reality is wrong.

If you're going to try and convert them, you have to first understand this mindset. They value what they believe to be unchanging things. It's very much of a piece with end times Christianism, where the idea is that you're aspiring for eternity and should therefore not care about transient reality. For some reason, in this ideology, things like human relationships that are deeply fulfilling and which make you happy are less valuable than your relationship with God, because the latter is going to last forever whereas the former will end at some point in your lifetime.

There is very little you can do to counter any of this with logic. Evidence against them is evidence for their faith. It's just proof that you have been corrupted enough to not realise "the truth" that is being deliberately undermined by whatever particular group they're currently angry about.

The MAGA brain seeks domineering supremacism, and cognitive offloading. The hallmarks of authoritarianism. Truth does not particularly matter to such minds. Just victory, and control, and the surrendering of responsibility to some trusted authority.

